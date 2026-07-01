

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is preparing another round of workforce reductions that could affect thousands of employees across multiple business units, according to a report by Business Insider citing people familiar with the matter.



The tech giant plans to cut less than 2.5% of its roughly 220,000-person workforce in the latest round of layoffs, the report said. That would be smaller than the workforce reductions announced in 2025, when the company eliminated about 6.5% to 7% of its global employee base.



According to Business Insider, the planned cuts are expected to include positions in sales, consulting and the company's Xbox gaming operations.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News