AIAI Holdings' MediGuide Launches Digital Platform

Digital Transformation Initiative Establishes Operational Foundation for Innovation in Diagnostics, Prevention and Precision Medicine

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 1, 2026 / AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI) ("Ai2" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled diversified holding company utilizing Transformational AI (TAI) to enhance portfolio performance, today announced that its portfolio company, MediGuide International, has launched a new enterprise digital platform.

MediGuide's digital platform is an API-first, interoperable layer that connects insurers, payors, and digital health partners to MediGuide's clinical services, Medical Second Opinion, virtual urgent/primary/behavioral/specialty care, and chronic condition programs, through a single, configurable integration. Built to be channel-agnostic, it can be embedded into existing member portals, apps or insurer platforms via API, and is designed and configured to meet GDPR, HIPAA, and local data-protection requirements across every market MediGuide operates in.

"MediGuide represents exactly the type of business we believe can benefit from the practical application of Transformational AI," said Todd A. Furniss, Chief Executive Officer of AIAI Holdings. "When we launched Ai2, we committed to creating value by partnering with experienced management teams and applying technology that improves operational efficiency and positions businesses for long-term growth. Today's announcement represents a step towards the implementation of that strategy. By modernizing core operations, the digital transformation initiative lays the foundation for innovation in diagnostics, preventive care, and precision medicine."

Founded in 1999, MediGuide is a global medical intelligence company providing Medical Second Opinions (MSO), Medical Treatment Abroad coordination and digital healthcare solutions through an international network serving clients across more than 160 countries. The company works with leading insurers, employers and healthcare organizations to help patients access expert medical guidance and improve healthcare outcomes through world-class specialist expertise.

"For more than 25 years, MediGuide has helped people make informed healthcare decisions by serving as a trusted clinical gatekeeper for high-complexity healthcare spending," said Vera Guerreiro, Chief Executive Officer of MediGuide International. "As MediGuide expands its global footprint, investing in a modern digital operating platform has become essential to supporting scalable growth and delivering the high-quality service our clients rely on. As part of Ai2, we now have access to exceptional technology capabilities and expertise that will help accelerate our product roadmap, drive innovation, and position us for the next stage of growth."

About AIAI Holdings Corporation

AIAI Holdings Corporation (Ai2) (NASDAQ:AIAI) is an AI-enabled diversified holding company that acquires and grows companies across multiple industries. We expect to drive revenue and earnings growth throughout our portfolio by applying exclusively licensed Transformational AI to enhance operational efficiency and financial performance.

Ai2 is building a next-generation model for technology-enabled business operations, which is expected to create sustainable value for shareholders through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence across diverse industries.

About MediGuide

MediGuide is a global medical intelligence company dedicated to helping individuals make informed healthcare decisions when they matter most. Founded in 1999, the Company provides Medical Second Opinions, Medical Treatment Abroad, Digital Health, and Preventive Health solutions through an integrated healthcare platform that connects members with world-renowned medical centers and leading specialists around the globe.

Operating across more than 160 countries with a network spanning five continents, MediGuide partners with insurers, employers, financial institutions, and healthcare organizations to deliver expert clinical guidance, personalized care navigation, and innovative digital health services. By combining world-class medical expertise with advanced technology and AI-enabled healthcare solutions, MediGuide empowers patients with greater confidence, improved clinical outcomes, and access to the highest standards of care worldwide. Learn more at MediGuide.

MediGuide is a portfolio company of AIAI Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:AIAI).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and plans of the Company. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "would," "could," "should", "estimate," "plan," "predict," "project," "estimate", or "continue," or similar expressions, including the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations regarding its strategy, plans, intentions, performance, or future occurrences or results, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to our lack of operating history, our ability to attract new investments, our failure to manage growth effectively, our acquisition activities may pose risks that could harm our business, and our licensed AI may not perform up to the expected standards, as well as general business and economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, technological developments, and other factors identified in the Company's most recent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Registration Statement on Form S-1, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, the Company operates in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which the Company hereafter become aware. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Matthew Selinger, Senior Partner

Integrous Communications

Email: mselinger@integcom.us

Phone: 415-572-8152

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SOURCE: AIAI Holdings Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aiai-holdings-mediguide-launches-digital-platform-1184878