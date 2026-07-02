

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) on Thursday said its investigational drug divarasib demonstrated superior survival outcomes compared with first-generation KRAS G12C inhibitors sotorasib and adagrasib in the Phase III Krascendo-1 study involving patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The trial evaluated divarasib, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, against sotorasib and adagrasib in previously treated patients with KRAS G12C-mutated NSCLC.



The study met its primary endpoint and key secondary endpoint, with divarasib delivering clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements in both progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS).



Roche said divarasib's safety profile was consistent with previous studies, with no new safety signals identified. The most common treatment-related adverse events were manageable and reversible.



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