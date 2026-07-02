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WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 11:12
2,160 Euro
-5,26 % -0,120
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1602,18012:47
2,1602,18012:46
PR Newswire
02.07.2026 12:24 Uhr
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FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 02

FirstGroup plc

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

2 July 2026

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The FirstGroup Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")

The FirstGroup Executive Annual Bonus Plan ("EABP")

On 9 June 2023, in accordance with the rules of the LTIP, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") made the following conditional share awards to the directors listed below under the Company's LTIP and EABP.

Director

Number of shares

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

838,017 (LTIP)

Graham Sutherland (Chief Executive Officer)

252,191 (EABP)

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

615,088 (LTIP)

Ryan Mangold (Chief Financial Officer)

240,545 (EABP)

Following the testing of the performance conditions attached to the nil-cost conditional awards granted under the LTIP, which were reviewed as part of the FY 2026 audit, the Remuneration Committee has confirmed that the nil-cost conditional awards would vest at 100%. The EABP award relates to the deferred element of annual bonus for FY 2023 to which no performance conditions are attached other than continued employment and accordingly this award vests in full.

Graham Sutherland

On 1 July 2026, a total of 838,017 nil-cost conditional award Shares resulting from the LTIP were released to Mr Sutherland and of these 394,659 shares were sold at 189.15 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance with the balance of 443,358 shares released and transferred to a nominee account in his name in accordance with the plan rules.

On 1 July 2026, a total of 252,191 nil-cost conditional award Shares resulting from the EABP were released to Mr Sutherland and of these 118,766 shares were sold at 189.15 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance with the balance of 133,425 shares being sold immediately at 189.15 pence per share and the consideration transferred directly to Mr Sutherland in accordance with the plan rules.

Ryan Mangold

On 1 July 2026, a total of 855,633 nil-cost conditional award Shares were released to Mr Mangold and of these 402,955 shares were sold at 189.15 pence per share to cover applicable tax and national insurance with the balance of 452,678 shares released to him and transferred to a nominee account in accordance with the rules of the plans.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries:

David Blizzard, General Counsel and Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Graham Sutherland

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Release of nil-cost conditional award to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2023 and sale of shares partly to cover tax and national insurance.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£1.8915

Nil

£1.8915

Conditional award 1,090,208


Shares sold to cover tax 513,425

Number of shares retained 443,358

Share sold 133,425

d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£1,233,516.78

e)

Date of the transaction

01 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Ryan Mangold

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

FirstGroup plc

b)

LEI

549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5p each

GB0003452173

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost conditional award to acquire shares under the LTIP granted in 2023, sale of shares to cover tax and national insurance

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

£1.8915

Nil

Conditional awards 855,633


Shares sold to cover tax 402,955

Number of shares retained 452,678


d)

Aggregated Information

- Aggregated volume

- Price


See above

£762,189.38

e)

Date of the transaction

1 July 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

© 2026 PR Newswire
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