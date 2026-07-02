Trophy Games Development: Correction: Trophy Games Raises 2026 Revenue Guidance Following Strategic Acceleration of Marketing Investments

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / July 2, 2026 / Trophy Games Development (CPH:TGAMES)

Company Announcement no. 45/2026 (July 02, 2026)

The previous company announcement incorrectly mentioned EBT instead of EBIT in the guidance table.

*Contains Inside Information

Trophy Games Group A/S today announces an upward revision of its 2026 revenue guidance, reflecting continued strong commercial performance across the Company's portfolio and a strategic decision to accelerate marketing investments in support of further scalable growth.

The Company now expects revenue for 2026 to be in the range of DKK 150-167m, compared to the previous guidance of DKK 130-153m. The guidance for EBITDA and EBIT remains unchanged at DKK 28-36m and DKK 18-24m, respectively.

New Financial Guidance 2026:

Revenue DKK 150 - 167m EBITDA DKK 28 - 36m EBIT DKK 18 - 24m

Original Financial Guidance 2026

Revenue DKK 130m - 153m EBITDA DKK 28m - 36m EBIT DKK 18m - 24m

The revised revenue guidance reflects continued, stronger-than-expected commercial performance, particularly within Truck Manager. This is coupled with management's decision to accelerate user acquisition investments, where the Company continues to see attractive returns. Because Trophy Games typically operates with a six-month break-even period for its user acquisition, some of this profit will not be realised until 2027. Consequently, the bottom line remains unchanged while the top line grows.

As outlined in the Annual Report 2025, Trophy Games entered 2026 from a position of operational strength with a strategy centred on scaling its existing portfolio while investing in future growth. The Company continues to see favourable opportunities to accelerate user acquisition and expand its player base through disciplined marketing investments supported by strong player retention and monetisation.

The increased investment level is expected to support higher revenue growth during 2026 while maintaining the Company's previously communicated earnings guidance. Management believes that this approach maximises long-term value by balancing continued profitability with accelerated scalable growth.

Comment from Søren Gleie, CEO: "Our existing portfolio continues to perform ahead of expectations, giving us confidence to accelerate investments in user acquisition where we continue to see attractive returns. We believe this is the right time to strengthen our market position while maintaining our earnings guidance. Our strategy remains unchanged: creating long-term growth through disciplined capital allocation and continued execution".

The revised guidance continues to exclude the financial impact from The Ranchers, Space manager or potential acquisitions. Further details on the Company's performance and outlook will be provided in the Interim Report for H1 2026, scheduled for publication 19 August 2026.

Contacts

Trophy Games Development A/S

Søren Gleie, CEO

Office (+45) 7172 7573

Email: soren@trophy-games.com

Mikkel Bryggers Gade 4, 2. sal, 1460 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Certified Adviser

Norden CEF

John Norden

Email: jn@nordencef.dk

A/S Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte, Denmark

About Us

Trophy Games develops and operates games built around real-world interests. The Company applies a repeatable development approach across its portfolio, supported by a shared technology platform and codebase. Its portfolio includes titles such as Airline Manager, Truck Manager and Farm Manager.

Trophy Games is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and was founded in 2006. Visit us at trophy-games.com & managergaming.com!

Attachments

Trophy Games raises 2026 revenue guidance following strategic acceleration of marketing investments

SOURCE: Trophy Games Development

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/correction-trophy-games-raises-2026-revenue-guidance-following-st-1185826