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WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Tradegate
01.07.26 | 14:39
6,950 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,9007,00015:18
6,9006,95015:15
Dow Jones News
02.07.2026 14:33 Uhr
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
02-Jul-2026 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00B04V1276 
 
Issuer Name 
 
GRAINGER PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Saba Capital Management, L.P. 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
New York 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United States 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 

SMA #2                                     United States 

SMA #1                                     United States 

I-94 Partners Fund LP                              United States 

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.                         Cayman Islands 

Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS                                          Ireland 
ETF 

Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red)                                         United States 
LP

Saba K Fund, LP                                 United States 

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities                                           United States 
Fund II 

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.                     Cayman Islands 

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.                     Cayman Islands 

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities                                           United States 
Fund

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Jun-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

01-Jul-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

%                                                 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
         (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 

Resulting situation 
on the date on which 0.149209        6.162206          6.311415        46806023 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
 
Position of previous
notification (if   0.145167        4.891792          5.036959          
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 

                                    1106546             0                0.149209            0.000000 
GB00B04V1276 

                                Sub 1106546                             0.149209% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that                                  
Type of financial instrument  Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period   may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                instrument is exercised/ 
                                          converted 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 

                                    12/15/2026                                               Cash              45699477            6.162206 
Total Return Swap

                                Sub                                                    45699477            6.162206% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through                                   
                                                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking                                   equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    % of voting rights if it equals notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                or is higher than the 
                                    notifiable threshold 

Boaz Weinstein           Saba Capital Management GP, LLC 

                                                                                                          6.311415% 
Saba Capital Management GP, LLC   Saba Capital Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

01-Jul-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 434730 
EQS News ID:  2359032 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2359032&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2026 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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