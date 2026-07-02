

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) on Wednesday said it delivered 480,126 vehicles in the second quarter of 2026, up nearly 25% from 384,122 vehicles delivered in the same period last year.



The company produced 451,758 units in the quarter, compared with 410,244 units a year ago.



Model 3 and Model Y production totaled 442,936 vehicles, while deliveries reached 467,762 vehicles. Production of Tesla's other models was 8,822 vehicles, with deliveries of 12,364 vehicles.



The company also deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage products during the quarter.



Tesla said it will report second-quarter financial results on July 22.



Tesla shares are currently trading at $428.66, up 0.74%.



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