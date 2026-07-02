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WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Stuttgart
02.07.26 | 18:33
20,170 Euro
+1,92 % +0,380
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,14020,23019:01
20,14020,23019:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.07.2026 18:10 Uhr
168 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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VALLOUREC: Invitation: Q2 2026 Results Release and Conference Call - Thursday, July 30th, 2026

Invitation: Q2 2026 Results Release and Conference Call
Thursday, July 30th, 2026

Vallourec will publish Second Quarter and First Half 2026 Results on July 30th, 2026 at 07:30 AM CET.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer are pleased to invite you to a presentation of the results via conference call and webcast at 09:30 AM CET.

To connect to the webcast (live and replay), please visit:
https://vallourec.engagestream.euronext.com/2026-07-30-h1results

To participate in the call, please visit:
https://engagestream.euronext.com/vallourec/2026-07-30-h1results/dial-in

The presentation will be available from 09:00 AM CET on Vallourec's website:https://www.vallourec.com/en/investors

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

www.vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Invitation Vallourec Q2 2026 Results

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.