Highlights

TempraMed signs non-binding LOI for exclusive distribution in Kuwait with Elegir Trading

Kuwait represents a high-value market with significant demand for insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics, and other temperature-sensitive medications

LOI includes minimum annual purchase commitments in Year 1

Expands TempraMed's footprint across the Middle East and supports broader regional commercialization strategy

Potential future expansion includes VIVI Med, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Cap Smart products

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated June 30, 2026 with Elegir Trading regarding the exclusive distribution of TempraMed products in the State of Kuwait.

Under the contemplated agreement, Elegir Trading would initially distribute VIVI Cap, with the potential addition of VIVI Med, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Cap Smart as the relationship expands. The proposed arrangement includes a three-year exclusive distribution framework with minimum annual purchase commitments in Year 1.

The LOI forms part of TempraMed's broader strategy to expand across key international healthcare markets where high temperatures, increasing chronic disease prevalence, and growing use of injectable therapies create strong demand for reliable medication-protection solutions.

Strong Market Potential in Kuwait and the Gulf Region1

Kuwait and the broader Gulf region represent an attractive market opportunity for TempraMed due to the combination of:

Extremely high ambient temperatures throughout much of the year

High prevalence of diabetes and obesity

Rapid adoption of GLP-1 therapies for diabetes and weight management

Growing utilization of biologics and specialty injectable medications

Patients across the Gulf region frequently face challenges maintaining medication efficacy during daily activities, commuting, travel, and outdoor exposure. This creates a significant need for passive, portable, and reusable thermal-protection technologies capable of safeguarding medications without refrigeration, batteries, or external power.

Management believes TempraMed's technology platform is particularly well-suited for the region given the real-world environmental conditions and the increasing use of high-value injectable therapies requiring strict temperature control.

"We continue to see strong global demand for practical solutions that protect temperature-sensitive medications in real-world conditions," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "Kuwait represents an important strategic market due to its climate, healthcare infrastructure, and rapidly growing use of injectable therapies such as insulin, GLP-1 medications, and biologics. This LOI is another important step in expanding TempraMed's international commercial footprint."

About Elegir Trading

Elegir Trading was established to play a strategic role across multiple investment and healthcare sectors in Kuwait and the broader region. The company operates as a knowledge-based, results-oriented investment and commercialization organization, acting both as a direct investor and as a provider of corporate finance and execution capabilities.

Within healthcare, the company focuses on commercialization, market development, and strategic business opportunities involving medical technologies and healthcare products. Management believes Elegir Trading's regional business network and diversified commercial capabilities position it well to support the introduction and growth of TempraMed products in Kuwait.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement with Elegir Trading, information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, failure to enter into an exclusive distribution agreement with Elegir Trading, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

1Kuwait Ministry of Health / Cross-Sectional Registries (2024/2025). A comparison of Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists on weight change and quality of life in Kuwait. (Confirming the 74.6% adult obesity benchmark). BBC News (2026). Life at 50°C: Surviving in Kuwait's "Unbearable" Heat. Reports on the increasing frequency of 50°C-53°C days and the shifting habitability of the region.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304007

Source: TempraMed Technologies Ltd.