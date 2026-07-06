

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corporation (PODD) on Monday said it has launched its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System and Omnipod Discover data management platform in Spain.



Omnipod 5, a tubeless automated insulin delivery system, is indicated in Spain for people aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and is compatible with the Abbott FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom G7 continuous glucose monitoring systems.



Spain becomes the 26th country where Insulet sells Omnipod products and the 20th market where Omnipod 5 is available. The company said it has launched Omnipod 5 in 15 countries over the past 18 months as part of its international expansion strategy.



Insulet is also introducing Omnipod Discover in Spain, a web-based data analytics and reporting platform designed for Omnipod 5 users, caregivers and healthcare providers. The platform was first launched in five Middle Eastern countries earlier this year and is expected to expand to additional Omnipod 5 markets over the next year.



Spain has more than 4.6 million adults with diabetes, including about 189,000 people with type 1 diabetes and over 18,500 children and adolescents who require insulin treatment.



Insulet shares closed at $164.48 on Thursday, up 2.94%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News