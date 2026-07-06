Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.: Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd and Safran Helicopter Engines Asia Expand Strategic Partnership to Support Regional Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd. ("GTA" or the "Company"), and Safran Helicopter Engines Asia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU"), establishing a framework to expand their long-standing collaboration beyond Malaysia into Brunei Darussalam.

Propeller Engine on Display at GTA's Exhibition Booth

For the past 15 years, GTA has served as a Certified Maintenance Center ("CMC") for Safran Helicopter Engines in Malaysia, providing maintenance, repair and support services while contributing to the development of local aerospace capabilities. Building on this successful partnership, the MoU reflects the shared intention of both parties to extend their collaboration to support future opportunities in Brunei Darussalam, subject to the fulfilment of the agreed conditions and execution of the definitive agreements.

The collaboration represents an important milestone in GTA's long-term growth strategy to progressively expand its regional footprint beyond Malaysia. As a trusted industrial partner of Safran Helicopter Engines Asia, GTA continues to strengthen its capabilities and position itself to support customers across Southeast Asia through its aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul services.

The MoU further reinforces the strategic relationship between GTA and Safran Helicopter Engines Asia, reflecting the mutual confidence developed over more than a decade of successful cooperation. It also demonstrates the commitment of both parties to explore new opportunities for regional collaboration while supporting the sustainable development of aerospace capabilities in the region.

Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato Mohd Radzi, Executive Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato Mohd Radzi, Executive Chairman of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd., said, "This MoU represents another significant milestone in GTA's growth journey. For more than 15 years, we have built a strong and trusted partnership with Safran Helicopter Engines Asia in Malaysia. Today, we are proud to take the next step by expanding our collaboration beyond our home market. This reflects GTA's ambition to become a specialised aviation support business with strong technical capabilities, while continuing to deliver the highest standards of support and service to our customers."

The MoU establishes a framework for the parties to progress the qualification, approval and contractual processes required to support the proposed expansion of GTA's authorised distribution and customer support activities into Brunei Darussalam. Any future activities remain subject to the fulfilment of the agreed conditions and execution of the definitive agreements

This strategic collaboration further demonstrates GTA's commitment to expanding its presence through long-term partnerships with leading aerospace OEMs while supporting the continued growth of Malaysia's aerospace industry and reinforcing the country's position as a regional aerospace hub.

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ABOUT GLOBAL TURBINE ASIA SDN. BHD.

Global Turbine Asia Sdn Bhd ("GTA") is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, GTA serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, GTA is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

ABOUT SAFRAN HELICOPTER ENGINES ASIA

Safran Helicopter Engines Asia is the regional hub of Safran Helicopter Engines, serving customers across Asia. Based in Singapore, the company supports more than 200 operators and over 1,100 helicopter engines in service across 19 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

For more information, visit https://globalturbineasia.com/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Global Turbine Asia Sdn. Bhd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/global-turbine-asia-sdn-bhd-and-safran-helicopter-engines-asia-expand-strateg-1186926