Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") announces that the Company intends to consolidate the common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of three (3) pre-consolidation Common Shares for every one (1) post-consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation is intended to make the Company more attractive to potential new investors and streamline financial procedures.

The Company currently has 21,886,934 Common Shares issued and outstanding, and following the Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 7,295,645 Common Shares issued and outstanding, prior to rounding for fractional shares.

The Consolidation was approved by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") in accordance with the Articles of the Company but remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The Company will issue a further news release announcing the effective date of the Consolidation upon receiving Exchange approval. The Company will not be changing its name in conjunction with the Consolidation.

Description of the Company's Business

Coloured Ties Capital Inc., incorporated in Alberta on August 22, 2008, is primarily listed and trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as an investment issuer with the trading symbol "TIE". An investment issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) is a public company engaged in investing in the securities or assets of, or lending to, other corporations.

Overview of events and corporate updates

As at March 31, 2026, the Company's investment portfolio includes investments in Sirios Resources Inc. (V.SOI), LaFleur Minerals Inc. (C.LFLR), Gladiator Metals (V.GLAD), Honey Badger Silver (V.TUF), Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ: AKAN), and Hertz Energy Inc. (C.HZ), Edgement Gold Corp. (V.EDGM) and other public and private entities.

Canadian Towers and Fibre Optics Inc. (Private investee) and Akanda Corp.

On August 21, 2025, investee company Canadian Towers and Fibre Optics Inc. ("Canadian Towers") completed a share purchase agreement with Akanda Corp. whereby Akanda Corp. acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Canadian Towers.

This transaction is currently subject to Akanda Corp. capital structure changes on the Nasdaq Exchange and review by Akanda Corp. and Canadian Towers and Fibre Optics Inc. for final capital structure.

Streamlined Capital Return

Consolidating the share structure will make it significantly more efficient and less administratively burdensome to execute future returns of capital, cash distributions, or dividend payments. There are no planned or anticipated capital returns for Coloured Ties at this time, but management will monitor market conditions to determine whether a Capital Return may become suitable in the future.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304052

Source: Coloured Ties Capital Inc.