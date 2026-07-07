Datum der Anmeldung:
02.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B11-72/26
Unternehmen:
BNP Paribas S.A. und Predica Prévoyance Dialogue du Crédit Agricole, S.A., beide Paris (FRA); Erwerb gemeinsamer Kontrolle über ELL HoldCo S.à r.l., Luxemburg (LUX)
Produktmärkte:
Leasing von Lokomotiven
02.07.2026
Aktenzeichen:
B11-72/26
Unternehmen:
BNP Paribas S.A. und Predica Prévoyance Dialogue du Crédit Agricole, S.A., beide Paris (FRA); Erwerb gemeinsamer Kontrolle über ELL HoldCo S.à r.l., Luxemburg (LUX)
Produktmärkte:
Leasing von Lokomotiven
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