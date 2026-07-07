

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) on Tuesday said the U.S. International Trade Commission (US ITC) has upheld its final determination that Innoscience infringed an Infineon patent related to gallium nitride (GaN) technology.



The decision, issued after the completion of the Presidential Review Period, confirms import and sales bans against Innoscience for products that violate Infineon's patent rights.



GaN technology is used in energy-efficient power systems for applications such as renewable energy, data centers, industrial automation, and electric vehicles.



Infineon shares closed at $87.95 on the OTCQX on Monday, up 2.05%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News