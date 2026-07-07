Biovica International: Biovica Expands Master Services Agreement with a Current Customer, a Leading Global Pharmaceutical Company, to Support Next-Generation Oncology Development

UPPSALA, SE / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Biovica International (STO:BIOVIC-B)(STO:BIOVIC.B)(FRA:9II) - Biovica, a company specializing in blood-based cancer monitoring, today announces an expanded Master Services Agreement with a current customer, one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, which has a broad and active oncology pipeline. Under the agreement, Biovica will provide DiviTum TKa testing services for oncology development programs.

The agreement establishes an expanded framework for laboratory testing services to support preclinical and clinical development activities across oncology, including areas such as next-generation cell-cycle therapies and immuno-oncology. Through Biovica's established laboratory services infrastructure and DiviTum TKa, Biovica will support sample analysis for pharmacodynamic assessment of biological drug activity and evaluation of tumor cell proliferation dynamics.

The agreement extends the scope of the collaboration beyond research-use-only activities, enabling Biovica's laboratory services to support a broader range of oncology development needs.

"Pharma Services is a strategic growth area for Biovica, and this agreement is an important step in building a scalable service business around DiviTum TKa. Broader Master Service agreements create a more efficient path to future work orders and strengthen our ability to support pharmaceutical partners as functional biomarkers become increasingly important in oncology drug development," said Theis Kipling, CEO of Biovica.

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Contact

Theis Kipling, CEO

Telefon: +46 (0) 76 666 36 52

E-post: theis.kipling@biovica.com

Anders Morén, CFO

Phone: +46 73 125 92 46

E-mail: anders.moren@biovica.com

Biovica - Treatment decisions with greater confidence

Biovica develops and commercializes blood-based biomarker assays that help oncologists monitor cancer progression. Biovica's assay, DiviTum TKa, measures cell proliferation by detecting the TKa biomarker in the bloodstream. The assay has demonstrated its ability to provide insight to therapy effectiveness in several clinical trials. The first application for the DiviTum TKa test is treatment monitoring of patients with metastatic breast cancer. Biovica's vision is: "Improved care for cancer patients." Biovica collaborates with world-leading cancer institutes and pharmaceutical companies. DiviTum TKa has received FDA 510(k) clearance in the US and is CE-marked in the EU. Biovica's shares are traded on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (BIOVIC B). FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit: www.biovica.com

Attachments

Biovica expands Master Services Agreement with a current customer, a leading global pharmaceutical company, to support next-generation oncology development.

SOURCE: Biovica International

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/biovica-expands-master-services-agreement-with-a-current-customer-a-leading-global-ph-1187365