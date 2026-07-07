Taaleri Oyj: Inside information: Taaleri and HitecVision invest EUR 105 million in Fintoil to accelerate the company's development into a leading European biorefinery company

7.7.2026 12:28:36 EEST | Taaleri Oyj | Inside information

TAALERI PLC | INSIDE INFORMATION | 7 JULY 2026 AT 12:28 (EEST)

Inside information: Taaleri and HitecVision invest EUR 105 million in Fintoil to accelerate the company's development into a leading European biorefinery company

Taaleri is investing EUR 30 million in Fintoil, a Finnish biorefinery, as part of Fintoil's financing round. The financing is carried out in cooperation with HitecVision, a leading Norwegian private equity investor in the energy sector, which will invest EUR 75 million.

The investment supports Fintoil's strategic ambition to develop into a leading European biofuel company, targeting strong double digit growth in revenue from EUR 138 million in 2025 (43.4% growth from 2024) and aiming to achieve an EBITDA margin of approximately 20 per cent by 2030.

Key highlights

Taaleri invests a total of EUR 30 million in Fintoil Holding Ky, a holding company within the Fintoil Group structure, as Development Capital through Taaleri Investment Ltd. The first tranche of approximately EUR 25 million will be made at closing of the transaction, and the second tranche of approximately EUR 5 million will be made in connection with the implementation of industrial investments by Fintoil.

Fintoil's total financing round amounts to EUR 105 million.

Taaleri's indirect ownership stake in Fintoil Hamina Oy will be approximately 35 per cent (39.6 per cent at 31 March 2026) subject to final conditions, including the timing of the closing of the transaction.

The investment supports Taaleri's active capital management strategy

The investment is part of Taaleri Plc's active capital management strategy, which targets an average return of over 15 per cent at fair value through direct investments.

"The additional investment supports Taaleri's strategy to create value through direct investments in high-growth markets. Fintoil has a clear plan to significantly grow its business in the biofuel market during the coming years. The company is targeting growth through the optimisation of its existing operations, industrial investments, innovation and industry consolidation. The financing strengthens Fintoil's balance sheet and creates a strong foundation for executing this plan together with strong partners," says Taaleri CEO Ilkka Laurila.

The investment forms part of a financing round for Fintoil, under which co-investment vehicle Taaleri Biorefinery Ky divests its investment in Fintoil. The financing round has been executed on arm's length terms together with HitecVision.

"The financing round significantly strengthens Fintoil's ability to execute its growth strategy. We are focused on scaling up production and optimising the product mix, while actively preparing for new investments for enhancing the value of our products and other opportunities for growth and development. I am very pleased with our long-standing collaboration with Taaleri and warmly welcome HitecVision to support the company's next growth phase," says Fintoil CEO Ari-Pekka Määttänen.

"Fintoil has the production base and the flexibility to capture a growing biofuels market. We have the capital and the industrial experience together with our partner Taaleri to scale and optimise the business. We see the conditions present to build a leading European biofuels platform," says Jan Harald Solstad, Senior Partner at HitecVision.

Transaction terms and financial impact

Taaleri will finance the EUR 30 million investment in Fintoil using cash and existing credit facilities. At closing, Taaleri will invest approximately EUR 25 million, with the remaining approximately EUR 5 million to be invested in connection with the implementation of Fintoil's planned industrial investments, expected during the first half of 2027.

Taaleri reports its holding in Fintoil in the Investments segment, and the investment is treated at fair value through profit or loss as part of Development Capital investments. The change in fair value of the investment may vary significantly from one reporting period to another, which may have an impact on Taaleri's result.

Taaleri estimates that the investment will not have a material impact on the company's short-term financial outlook. In connection with the closing of the transaction and divestment of Taaleri Biorefinery Ky, Taaleri Group will recognise performance and success fees of approximately EUR 2.5 million in total, with the final amount to be confirmed at closing.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2026. The closing is subject to customary closing conditions and required approvals.

About Fintoil

Fintoil is a biorefinery in Hamina specialising in the refining of crude tall oil (CTO). Its products are used in biofuels and biochemicals as replacements for fossil-based raw materials. The Hamina biorefinery started operations in September 2022. In the 12 months to 31 March 2026, Fintoil successfully continued to grow its sales to existing and new market segments generating revenue of EUR 149 million and EBITDA of EUR 9 million.

Further information:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, Taaleri Plc, tel. +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Lauri Lipsanen, CFO, Taaleri Plc, tel. +358 50 055 6221, lauri.lipsanen@taaleri.com

Linda Tierala, Head of IR, Communications and Sustainability, Taaleri Plc, tel. +358 40 571 7895, linda.tierala@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

taaleri.com

About Taaleri

Taaleri is a Helsinki-based specialist in private investments, private asset management, and non-life insurance, with a presence and investments across Europe. We focus on selected strategies in renewable energy, real estate, growth equity and venture capital. Our subsidiary Garantia provides credit risk insurance solutions for households, businesses and lenders. We combine capital with talent, deep expertise and an entrepreneurial mindset, underpinned by a clear sense of purpose.

Taaleri has three business segments: Private Asset Management, Garantia and Investments. The Private Asset Management segment includes the renewable energy, bioindustry and real estate businesses. The Garantia segment consists of Garantia Insurance Company. The Investments segment comprises development capital and other direct investments.

Taaleri has EUR 2.7 billion in assets under management and employs around 130 professionals. Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

About HitecVision

HitecVision is a Norwegian private equity firm and a leading provider of institutional capital to Europe's energy industry. For four decades as a serial entrepreneur, HitecVision has built or invested in more than 200 companies. The firm has raised approximately EUR 9 billion in capital from a high-quality investor base, and is headquartered in Stavanger, with offices and investment professionals in Oslo and London. The 65-person team focuses on building profitable and sustainable companies that contribute to the decarbonisation and energy transition in Europe, working closely with management teams and boards.