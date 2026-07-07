Amaze Holdings, Inc: Amaze Holdings Issues Shareholder Letter from Chief Executive Officer Aaron Day

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE), the company building the operating system behind the next generation of creator-led businesses, today issued the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer Aaron Day.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

The second quarter of 2026 was a period of meaningful progress for Amaze. We launched new platforms, forged important partnerships, showed up in person with our creators and brands, and continued building the infrastructure we believe will define the future of creator-led commerce. This letter is intended to give you a direct and candid view of what we accomplished, what we are building toward, and where we see the opportunity ahead.

Amaze Commerce Platform

Earlier this quarter, we launched the new Amaze Commerce platform, the foundation of an expanded business model that now includes subscriptions, live shopping, and affiliate programs. This is not an incremental update to our existing offering. It is a new system designed from the ground up around how creators actually build businesses today.

The platform is built on three AI-driven capabilities: Brand Analysis, which surfaces what audiences are most likely to buy; Trending Moments, which connects creators to timely cultural and commercial signals; and Suggested Themes, which helps translate those signals into product and content that converts. Early data shows meaningfully improved conversion rates versus traditional merchandise models. We expect to continue evolving this offering through Q3 and beyond.

Our diversified revenue model now spans four streams:

Revenue sharing on GMV generated across the Amaze ecosystem

Subscription revenue for advanced features and AI usage

Affiliate revenue from brand deals and partnerships

Advertising revenue from brands and third parties





Amaze Live

In April 2026, we launched Amaze Live, adding a robust, production-ready live shopping capability to the Amaze platform. Amaze Live integrates directly with Shopify and Amazon, enabling creators to sell live from any venue, free from the proprietary, walled-garden ecosystems that have historically limited live commerce to a single platform or channel.

This is a capability we believe is still early in its adoption curve in the United States. We are investing now to establish Amaze as the infrastructure layer for live selling across social media, text, websites, and owned channels.

Amaze Media

In May 2026, we launched a new Demand-Side Platform (DSP) and Creator Data Model, aggregating behavioral and commerce data from more than 15 million creator stores and more than 350 million active fans. This data layer is what allows us to serve brand advertising with a level of intent-based precision that general-purpose ad platforms cannot match.

Early pilots are showing extremely positive return on ad spend (ROAS) and click-through rates. We expect Amaze Media to begin generating revenue in Q3 2026. We see this as one of the most significant long-term revenue opportunities in our portfolio.

Market Presence and Strategic Partnerships

This quarter, we made deliberate investments in showing up where our creators, brand partners, and fans are. The results speak for themselves:

VidCon Anaheim: We unveiled Amaze Commerce and The Food Channel at VidCon 2026, generating 850+ registered leads in three days, 500+ new stores built during the show, approximately 100 brand connections made, and a roughly $4 million increase in pipeline, matching our 2023 results in a significantly more competitive environment.

We unveiled Amaze Commerce and The Food Channel at VidCon 2026, generating 850+ registered leads in three days, 500+ new stores built during the show, approximately 100 brand connections made, and a roughly $4 million increase in pipeline, matching our 2023 results in a significantly more competitive environment. CMA Fest, Nashville: We showcased the BBR Music Group integration, demonstrating Amaze's growing footprint in the music and entertainment verticals.

We showcased the BBR Music Group integration, demonstrating Amaze's growing footprint in the music and entertainment verticals. Third Studios, Culver City, CA: We hosted three live-selling days at our professional studio facility, providing creators with a broadcast-quality environment to drive commerce from live content.





On the partnership front, we secured a relationship with BBR Records (BMG), home to Broken Bow Records, Stoney Creek Records, and Wheelhouse Records, validating our platform technology with a high-tier media organization. We also relaunched FoodChannel.com with Moments AI integration, enhancing creator monetization in the culinary sector and positioning The Food Channel as the first proof point of a vertical distribution model we intend to replicate across Music, Gaming, Health, and Lifestyle.

Balance Sheet Improvements

We also made meaningful progress on our balance sheet during the quarter:

Convertible debt: Maturing convertible debt notes were extended to year-end 2026 without penalty, removing a near-term maturity pressure from the balance sheet.

Maturing convertible debt notes were extended to year-end 2026 without penalty, removing a near-term maturity pressure from the balance sheet. Accounts payable: We materially reduced accounts payable through a combination of negotiated settlements and scheduled payments.

We materially reduced accounts payable through a combination of negotiated settlements and scheduled payments. Shareholder equity: Shareholder equity levels improved significantly during the quarter.





Cost Optimization

Alongside our growth investments, we have been disciplined about reducing our cost base. We are targeting approximately $400,000 per month in Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) and Operating Expense (OPEX) reductions, with partial benefit recognized in Q2 and a fuller impact expected in the second half of 2026. These actions span product fulfilment, organizational structure and our hosting and technology stack, and are designed to improve operating leverage as revenue scales.

Looking Ahead

What you saw in Q2 was a company moving with intention. We launched Amaze Commerce. We brought Amaze Live to market. We built Amaze Media's data infrastructure. We showed up at the industry's most important venues and generated real pipeline. And we did it while strengthening our balance sheet and reducing costs.

The second half of 2026 is about converting that momentum into revenue. Amaze Media is expected to begin generating revenue in Q3. Our COGS reductions are expected to deliver fuller impact in H2. And our growing roster of creator, brand, and media partnerships positions us to continue building on the foundation we laid this quarter.

We are grateful for your continued confidence in Amaze. We will continue to communicate our progress directly and transparently, and we look forward to updating you as the business continues to develop.

Sincerely,

Aaron Day

Chief Executive Officer

Amaze Holdings, Inc.

About Amaze Holdings, Inc.

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: AMZE) is building the operating system behind the next generation of creator-led businesses. Through its growing ecosystem of commerce, live selling, media, and creator monetization solutions, Amaze helps creators, brands, and entrepreneurs build deeper audience relationships and unlock new revenue opportunities.

Learn more at amaze.co

For investor information, please contact IR@amaze.co

For press inquiries, please contact PR@amaze.co

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements relate to future events and developments or to our future operating or financial performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on estimates and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding the expected launch timing of Amaze Live campaigns, creator participation, brand participation, commissions, studio availability, future expansion, and related business opportunities. These statements can be identified by words such as "may," "might," "should," "would," "could," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and are based on our current expectations and views concerning future events and developments and their potential effects on us. Some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or otherwise implied by the forward-looking statement. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include unexpected issues arising from implementation of our new venture, our need to raise additional capital, our reliance on third parties to provide key services for our business, including cloud hosting, marketing platforms, payment providers and network providers, and our inability to agree upon the terms of a definitive agreement. Other risks include the Risk Factors contained in our Form S-1 filed on February 12, 2026 and our ability to stay the recent court order disclosed in our Form 8-K filed on February 20, 2026. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Source: Amaze Holdings, Inc.