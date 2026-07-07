Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

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07 July 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Dividend Announcement

On June 23, 2026, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) announced that its Board of Directors had declared a dividend payment of $0.75 per share, the final payment under its previous scheme as the company plans to transition to a quarterly dividend.

The final dividend payment will be paid on Friday, July 24, 2026, to shareholders of record on Friday, July 10, 2026

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353