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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: ELEKTROS Reinforces Commitment to Scalable High-Speed EV Infrastructure

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to advancing innovative high-speed electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As demand for dependable charging solutions continues to expand, the Company remains focused on evaluating strategic opportunities that management believes could enhance long-term shareholder value.

The Company is currently evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations operating under the ELEKTROS brand while continuing to evaluate potential installation opportunities, subject to definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Management believes reliable, high-speed charging infrastructure will remain an essential component of the continued evolution of the electric vehicle industry. ELEKTROS intends to carefully evaluate site selection, operational logistics, branding initiatives and customer demand as it advances its strategic growth strategy.

"We believe the global transition toward electric transportation continues to create compelling opportunities for innovation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our objective is to pursue disciplined execution, thoughtfully evaluate opportunities and build a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth while creating value for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Any proposed projects, negotiations, installations or expansion initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information:

ELEKTROS Inc.
West Palm Beach, Florida
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: ELEKTROS Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-reinforces-commitment-to-scalable-high-speed-ev-infrastructure-1187497

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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