Elektros, Inc.: Powering the Next Generation of High-Speed EV Infrastructure As Global EV Adoption Continues to Accelerate, ELEKTROS Positions Itself for Long-Term Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC Pink:ELEK) today reaffirmed its long-term commitment to advancing innovative high-speed electric vehicle charging infrastructure. As demand for dependable charging solutions continues to expand, the Company remains focused on evaluating strategic opportunities that management believes could enhance long-term shareholder value.

The Company is currently evaluating potential locations for approximately 10 to 15 high-speed EV charging stations operating under the ELEKTROS brand while continuing to evaluate potential installation opportunities, subject to definitive agreements and customary conditions.

Management believes reliable, high-speed charging infrastructure will remain an essential component of the continued evolution of the electric vehicle industry. ELEKTROS intends to carefully evaluate site selection, operational logistics, branding initiatives and customer demand as it advances its strategic growth strategy.

"We believe the global transition toward electric transportation continues to create compelling opportunities for innovation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. "Our objective is to pursue disciplined execution, thoughtfully evaluate opportunities and build a strong foundation for sustainable long-term growth while creating value for our shareholders."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Any proposed projects, negotiations, installations or expansion initiatives remain subject to definitive agreements, financing, regulatory approvals and other customary conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Contact Information

ELEKTROS Inc.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: https://elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/powering-the-next-generation-of-high-speed-ev-infrastructure-as-global-ev-adoption-conti-1187499