

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Accenture plc (ACN), a professional services and management consulting company, on Tuesday said it signed a multi-million euro contract with the NATO Communications and Information Agency for the Protected Business Network program.



The contract is estimated to be worth about 200 million euros or $235 million over the next seven years.



The agreement is signed at the NATO Summit Defense Industry Forum in Turkey, marks the first implementation phase of one of NATO's largest digital transformation programs.



The company will work with Leonardo to design, implement and operate the core PBN platform across a multi-cloud environment provided by NCIA.



The company said that the platform will support the deployment of secure cloud services to about 29,000 users across the NATO Alliance.



The PBN program will replace legacy systems with a standardized, secure cloud operating model designed to strengthen the agility, resilience and security of NATO's digital infrastructure.



Leonardo will implement a Zero Trust Architecture secured by its proprietary Global Cybersec Platform, an AI-based cyber defense platform.



Accenture closed trading, 3.78% higher at $142.14 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the overnight, the stock further traded 0.04% higher at $142.19.



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