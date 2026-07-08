Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Simplifies Edge AI Deployments with Validated Kubernetes Appliances with Red Hat and Everpure

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced the launch of Kubernetes Edge AI appliances in collaboration with Red Hat and Everpure. Supermicro has validated a full-stack edge Kubernetes solution, powered by the industry's leading Kubernetes-driven hybrid cloud application platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and the first Kubernetes data management platform tailored for AI workloads from Portworx by Everpure. This turnkey appliance, complete with preloaded software and hardware, is made available to customers through Supermicro.

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