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WKN: A40MRM | ISIN: US86800U3023 | Ticker-Symbol: MS51
Xetra
08.07.26 | 17:35
23,300 Euro
+3,10 % +0,700
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,56024,64022:36
24,56024,64022:02
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 15:12 Uhr
278 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Simplifies Edge AI Deployments with Validated Kubernetes Appliances with Red Hat and Everpure

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc.(NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions (DCBBS), today announced the launch of Kubernetes Edge AI appliances in collaboration with Red Hat and Everpure. Supermicro has validated a full-stack edge Kubernetes solution, powered by the industry's leading Kubernetes-driven hybrid cloud application platform, Red Hat OpenShift, and the first Kubernetes data management platform tailored for AI workloads from Portworx by Everpure. This turnkey appliance, complete with preloaded software and hardware, is made available to customers through Supermicro.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/supermicro-simplifies-edge-ai-deployments-with-validated-kubernetes-appliances-with-red-hat-and-everpure-302820250.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.