WAVESTONE: Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF) Annual General Meeting (July 30, 2026): commitment by the controlling shareholders to limit the gap between their shareholding and voting rights exercised to 10 percentage points

Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

Annual General Meeting (July 30, 2026): commitment by the controlling shareholders to limit the gap between their shareholding and voting rights exercised to 10 percentage points

Wavestone's share capital and voting rights as of June 30, 2026

In accordance with article L.233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of June 30, 2026, its capital was composed of 24,906,332 shares representing 41,697,687 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

Commitment by the controlling shareholders to limit the gap between their shareholding and voting rights exercised to 10 percentage points

Wavestone's controlling shareholders, acting in concert, have formally undertaken to cap the use of their voting rights so that the gap between their exercisable voting rights and their shareholding does not exceed 10 percentage points, in line with best governance practices.

This commitment, for a period of 4 years, will remain in force until the General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2030.

In this context, at the General Meeting of July 30, 2026, the shareholders acting in concert will cast an abstention vote on the excess portion of their voting rights. For information purposes, this represents approximately 2.8 million voting rights.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99204-wavestone_declaration-amf_260708-en.pdf