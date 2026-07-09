WAVESTONE: Wavestone: 2025/26 universal registration document available

Wavestone informs its shareholders that its 2025/26 universal registration document, relating to fiscal year ending March 31, 2026 was recorded by the AMF on July 9, 2026 under the number D.26-0518.

This document (French version) is made available according to legal requirements and can be consulted on the Wavestone website (www.wavestone.com, Investors section) and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org). The English version of this document will be published by the end of July.

The 2025/26 universal registration document notably contains:

the annual financial report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026;

the sustainability statement (information of an environmental, social and governance nature prepared in accordance with the European Sustainability Reporting Standards - ESRS - pursuant to Directive (EU) 2022/2464, known as the "CSRD"), including the certification report on sustainability information;

the report on corporate governance including the remuneration policy of corporate officers;

the draft resolutions submitted to the Annual General Meeting (July 30, 2026);

the description of the share buy-back program;

the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statement and the consolidated financial statement, on regulated agreement as well as the report of the Auditor responsible for certifying sustainability information.

About Wavestone

Wavestone is a leading consulting firm operating at the intersection of business and technology. The firm helps organizations scale new ways of working, transform operations, and reinvent business models in the age of AI.

With 6,000 employees across Europe and North America, Wavestone delivers end-to-end consulting services that combine business, transformation, and technology expertise. The firm integrates AI across its capabilities and delivery approach, helping clients turn potential into tangible, sustainable value.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and is certified as a Great Place to Work.

Wavestone

Pascal Imbert

CEO

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00



Benjamin Clément

Financial Communication

Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00 Actus

Mathieu Omnes

Investor and Analyst Relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92



Deborah Schwartz

Press relations

Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 35

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99228-cp-mise-a-disposition-urd_090726_en.pdf