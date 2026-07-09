Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 501451 | ISIN: FR0000124141 | Ticker-Symbol: VVD
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 17:01
36,840 Euro
-0,08 % -0,030
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,51036,66017:36
36,42036,59017:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 10:10 Uhr
289 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Octave Intelligence plc: Veolia Environnement renews strategic partnership with Octave to accelerate digitalization of field operations and maintenance

The new five-year agreement expands Veolia's use of Octave technologies to advance its asset management and artificial intelligence strategy worldwide.

PARIS, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octave Intelligence plc (Nasdaq: OCTV), a global leader in software for the world's mission-critical facilities and infrastructure, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with Veolia Environnement.

Veolia Environnement, a French transnational company, has been operating for more than 170 years, focusing on water management, waste management and energy services. It aims to be a benchmark for ecological transformation, providing solutions for decarbonizing, saving and regenerating resources across five continents.

As part of the renewed collaboration, Veolia has selected Octave Attune EAM (formerly HxGN EAM) to support more than 10,000 users globally.

The solutions will enhance field operations, improve maintenance planning and enable data-driven asset performance across Veolia's water, waste and energy activities. It will also strengthen the group's maintenance strategies by integrating asset condition and regulatory requirements, streamlining data capture, reducing costs and improving safety outcomes.

This agreement was executed through a private offer on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, representing one of Octave's largest transactions on the platform to date. Octave's EAM solution is deployed as SaaS on AWS Cloud, delivering enterprise grade reliability, scalability, and security for customers worldwide. Octave collaborated with AWS to accelerate the purchasing process and reduce time to value for Veolia. This collaboration demonstrates Octave's capacity to deliver cloud native solutions at global scale through AWS Marketplace.

Environmental utilities operate asset-heavy, compliance-driven networks where performance is measured in continuity of service, regulatory adherence and cost control. These outcomes depend on how well asset data, operational workflows and risk signals connect across the organization. Octave addresses this through a connected intelligence approach, which brings asset identity, condition, risk and work execution into a single operational context.

Jean-François Stephan, executive vice president at Octave, said, "We are very proud that Veolia has reaffirmed its trust in Octave as a strategic partner to advance its AI and digital transformation goals. This agreement underscores Octave's growing standing in the utilities sector. By connecting operational data into one contextualized environment, Octave gives Veolia the clarity needed to turn complexity into decisive action."

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Media: Nicolas Chadeville, Communications and Content Strategy Lead, EMIA, Octave
nicolas.chadeville@octave.com, +33 6 80 62 81 47

About Octave:

Octave provides mission-critical software that empowers organizations to make informed decisions across every stage of the asset lifecycle - Design, Build, Operate and Protect - where performance, safety and reliability are non-negotiable and failure is not an option.

Turning complex operational data into actionable intelligence, Octave connects expertise, real-world conditions and enterprise-scale insight to improve performance, resilience and incident response where it matters most.

Octave has approximately 7,200 employees in 45 countries. Learn more at octave.com and follow us on LinkedIn.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.