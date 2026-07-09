BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) - up 157% at $8.20
- Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT)- up 27% at $25.98
- Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR)- up 20% at $82.00
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)- up 17% at $379.85
- Enovix Corporation (ENVX)- up 16% at $5.98
- Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)- up 14% at $8.18
- The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)- up 13% at $14.62
- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)- up 11% at $87.29
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)- up 11% at $25.15
- SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH)- up 7% at $12.90
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 31% at $18.20
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - down 21% at $66.75
- Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)- down 21% at $4.67
- Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - down 9% at $4.29
- AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL)- down 8% at $5.62
- SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)- down 8% at $5.03
- Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC)- down 8% at $4.93
- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD)- down 8% at $4.57
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- down 7% at $4.32
- TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC)- down 5% at $7.51
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