In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) - up 157% at $8.20 Sadot Group Inc. (SDOT)- up 27% at $25.98 Aehr Test Systems, Inc. (AEHR)- up 20% at $82.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)- up 17% at $379.85 Enovix Corporation (ENVX)- up 16% at $5.98 Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (AP)- up 14% at $8.18 The Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)- up 13% at $14.62 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)- up 11% at $87.29 FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)- up 11% at $25.15 SAIHEAT Limited (SAIH)- up 7% at $12.90

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Aimei Health Technology Co., Ltd (AFJK) - down 31% at $18.20 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) - down 21% at $66.75 Byrna Technologies Inc. (BYRN)- down 21% at $4.67 Everbright Digital Holding Limited (EDHL) - down 9% at $4.29 AXIL Brands, Inc. (AXIL)- down 8% at $5.62 SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC)- down 8% at $5.03 Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (RDAC)- down 8% at $4.93 Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (TVRD)- down 8% at $4.57 Twin Vee Powercats Co. (VEEE)- down 7% at $4.32 TIC Solutions, Inc. (TIC)- down 5% at $7.51

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - At 8:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX