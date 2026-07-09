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WKN: A41ZC5 | ISIN: KYG9495L1335 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
09.07.26 | 18:22
9,190 US-Dollar
+188,99 % +6,010
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIRAX BIOLABS GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIRAX BIOLABS GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AIMEI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY
AIMEI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIMEI HEALTH TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13,100-49,62 %
IONIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC56,84-23,11 %
SADOT GROUP INC26,450+30,23 %
VIRAX BIOLABS GROUP LIMITED9,190+188,99 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.