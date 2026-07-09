Tele2 AB: Tele2 secures new spectrum to strengthen connectivity throughout Lithuania

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) has secured new spectrum in Lithuania in the 700 MHz and 1500 MHz bands and renewed its existing spectrum in the 2100 MHz band in the spectrum auction organised by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (RRT), at a total investment of EUR 9.8 million, of which EUR 4.6 million is to be paid this year.

Tele2's 4G network covers 99.9 percent of Lithuania's territory with over 1,600 base stations. Meanwhile, the 5G network already reaches 90.2 percent of the Lithuanian population, and the new frequency allocations will enable future, targeted network expansion.

Tele2 has secured new licenses that cover 2x5 MHz in the 700 MHz band and 1x20 MHz in the 1500 MHz band, while also extending its existing license of 2x20 MHz in the 2100 MHz band.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the auction. Investing responsibly and strategically ensures our network upgrades bring real value to our customers. This spectrum allocation is an important step in our continued 5G development and in improving connection quality throughout Lithuania, particularly in areas where customer demand is growing rapidly", says Petras Masiulis, CEO of Tele2 Baltics.

About the auction:

Tele2 has secured 2x5 MHz in the 700 MHz band and 1x20 MHz in the 1500 MHz band, as well as extended its existing license of 2x20 MHz in the 2100 MHz band. All licenses are valid until 31 October 2042. The total investment is EUR 9.8 million, of which EUR 4.6 million is to be paid this year.

For more information, please contact:

Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 707 55 33 14

Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

About Tele2

Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.