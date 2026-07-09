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WKN: A1WYU5 | ISIN: SE0005190238 | Ticker-Symbol: NCYD
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 15:23
14,950 Euro
-1,39 % -0,210
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELE2 AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELE2 AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,99015,10018:45
14,98515,10018:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tele2 AB: Tele2 secures new spectrum to strengthen connectivity throughout Lithuania

Stockholm - Tele2 AB ("Tele2") (Nasdaq Stockholm: TEL2 A and TEL2 B) has secured new spectrum in Lithuania in the 700 MHz and 1500 MHz bands and renewed its existing spectrum in the 2100 MHz band in the spectrum auction organised by the Communications Regulatory Authority of the Republic of Lithuania (RRT), at a total investment of EUR 9.8 million, of which EUR 4.6 million is to be paid this year.

Tele2's 4G network covers 99.9 percent of Lithuania's territory with over 1,600 base stations. Meanwhile, the 5G network already reaches 90.2 percent of the Lithuanian population, and the new frequency allocations will enable future, targeted network expansion.

Tele2 has secured new licenses that cover 2x5 MHz in the 700 MHz band and 1x20 MHz in the 1500 MHz band, while also extending its existing license of 2x20 MHz in the 2100 MHz band.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the auction. Investing responsibly and strategically ensures our network upgrades bring real value to our customers. This spectrum allocation is an important step in our continued 5G development and in improving connection quality throughout Lithuania, particularly in areas where customer demand is growing rapidly", says Petras Masiulis, CEO of Tele2 Baltics.

About the auction:
Tele2 has secured 2x5 MHz in the 700 MHz band and 1x20 MHz in the 1500 MHz band, as well as extended its existing license of 2x20 MHz in the 2100 MHz band. All licenses are valid until 31 October 2042. The total investment is EUR 9.8 million, of which EUR 4.6 million is to be paid this year.

For more information, please contact:
Elsa Ankarcrona, Senior Communications Manager, Phone: +46 707 55 33 14
Stefan Billing, Head of Investor Relations, Phone: +46 701 66 33 10

About Tele2
Tele2 is a Nordic and Baltic telecom operator built on a strong challenger culture. Since 1993, Tele2 has challenged established norms in the telecom industry by making connectivity simpler, smarter and more cost efficient for customers. Tele2 provides mobile, fixed connectivity, TV and streaming services, as well as IoT solutions, to consumers and businesses across the Nordic and Baltic region. Tele2 is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. In 2025, Tele2 generated revenue of SEK 29.9 billion. For the latest news and definitions of measures, visit tele2.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.