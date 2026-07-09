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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
09.07.26 | 21:51
119,65 Euro
-0,21 % -0,25
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
119,65120,0009.07.
119,75120,0509.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.07.2026 17:48 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

VINCI wins contract to install and operate charging stations for heavy vehicles in Germany

Nanterre, 9 July 2026

VINCI wins contract to install and operate charging stations
for heavy vehicles in Germany

  • An eight-year contract to install and operate 180 heavy vehicles charge points across 25 stations
  • An approximately €100 million investment
  • A stronger foothold in the German charging station market for the Group

The Federal Republic of Germany has awarded VINCI Concessions subsidiary eliso a contract to install and operate 25 charging stations for heavy vehicles in the north of the country. The contract will run for eight years and covers up to 180 charge points on the principal transport routes.

The charging stations will be designed specifically for electric heavy vehicles, with between three and thirty-six charging points per site and power ratings of up to 1 MW.

The federal government had already entrusted eliso with building and operating 800 fast charge points for electric vehicles across 100 stations in northern, eastern and central Germany in 2023, under the ongoing Deutschlandnetz programme.

VINCI Concessions also operates electric charging stations in France for cars (through its subsidiary Easy Charge, in partnership with VINCI Energies) and has launched projects for heavy vehicles (through its subsidiary Voltix). Together, eliso and Voltix are helping to make electric, low-carbon freight transport in Europe a reality.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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