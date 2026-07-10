Das Instrument M3O AU000000BCN0 BEACON MINERALS LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2026

The instrument M3O AU000000BCN0 BEACON MINERALS LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2026



Das Instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2026

The instrument 472 ES0105066007 CELLNEX TELECOM SA EO-,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2026



Das Instrument 55G0 CA38141A4046 GOLDGROUP MINING INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2026

The instrument 55G0 CA38141A4046 GOLDGROUP MINING INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.07.2026



Das Instrument UKJ AU000000OPT2 OPTHEA LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2026

The instrument UKJ AU000000OPT2 OPTHEA LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2026



Das Instrument 91E1 GG00BWZ6KJ56 TAYLOR MARITIME LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.07.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.07.2026

The instrument 91E1 GG00BWZ6KJ56 TAYLOR MARITIME LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.07.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 13.07.2026





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