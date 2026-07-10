

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - French concessions and construction group Vinci SA (VCISY, DG.PA) said its subsidiary eliso has been awarded an eight-year contract by the German government to install and operate charging stations for heavy vehicles.



The contract covers up to 180 charge points across 25 stations in northern Germany, with an investment of approximately 100 million euros. No other financial terms of the contract have been divulged.



The stations will be built along principal transport routes and will have between 3 and 36 charging points each, with power output of up to 1 megawatt.



eliso was previously awarded a contract in 2023 to build and operate 800 fast charging points across 100 stations in northern, eastern and central Germany under the Deutschlandnetz programme.



VINCI Concessions also operates electric car charging stations in France through Easy Charge and is developing heavy vehicle charging projects through Voltix.



On the Paris stock exchange, shares of Vinci closed Thursday's trading 0.93 percent higher at 119.35 euros.



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