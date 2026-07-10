SinterCast AB: SinterCast series production regains 15% in first half as commercial vehicle recovery accelerates

Press Release

For Immediate Distribution

Annualised series production of 3.1 million Engine Equivalents in first half of 2026

15% production increase in first half of 2026 compared to second half of 2025

Additional high-volume commercial vehicle programmes set to launch in late 2026 and early 2027

[Stockholm, 10 July 2026] - Annualised series production in the first half of the year finished at 3.1 (3.2) million Engine Equivalents, down 3% year-on-year. This volume represents a 15% increase compared with the second half of 2025 when market headwinds had the greatest impact on SinterCast production. This recovery reflects improving market conditions and the accelerating shift of commercial vehicle OEMs toward Compacted Graphite Iron ahead of tightening emissions requirements.

The recovery is driven primarily by the European market, where production increased by 27%, reflecting the accelerating shift of commercial vehicle OEMs toward Compacted Graphite Iron ahead of tightening emissions requirements. Sampling Cup shipments for the first half of the year amounted to 97,500 (103,950) units, down 6% year-on-year. The shipments showed an increase of 20% compared with the second half of 2025 which is consistent with the production recovery.

Installation revenue in the first half of the year amounted to SEK 1.4 million (SEK 2.3 million), reflecting the timing of ongoing discussions. Several installation opportunities are in advanced discussion with the expectation of receiving additional orders before year-end.

"The 15% increase in production during the first half of this year compared with the second half of last year provides clear evidence of improving market demand and our return to sustained growth. At the same time, we continue preparing our customers for the previously announced programme launches scheduled for late 2026 and early 2027. As CGI continues to gain wider adoption in the next generation of commercial vehicle engines, we are working to secure new business opportunities that will support our continued growth." said Dr Vítor Anjos, President & CEO of SinterCast.

For more information:

Dr Vítor Anjos

President & CEO

SinterCast AB

Mobile: +46 764 924 633

E-mail: vitor.anjos@sintercast.com

SinterCast® is the world's leading supplier of process control technology for the reliable high volume production of Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI). Stronger, stiffer and more durable than conventional iron, CGI enables the development of smaller, lighter and more fuel efficient engines in passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and industrial power applications. The use of SinterCast-CGI currently contributes to the reduction of approximately ten million tonnes of CO2 per year. With 59 installations in 13 countries, SinterCast provides sustainable solutions for manufacturing and transportation to the global foundry and automotive industries. SinterCast is a publicly traded company, quoted on the Small Cap segment of the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange (SINT). For more information: www.sintercast.com

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