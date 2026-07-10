

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd (7453.T) revealed earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY58.553 billion, or JPY110.22 per share. This compares with JPY43.591 billion, or JPY82.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to JPY690.788 billion from JPY591.093 billion last year.



Ryohin Keikaku Co. Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.553 Bln. vs. JPY43.591 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY110.22 vs. JPY82.15 last year. -Revenue: JPY690.788 Bln vs. JPY591.093 Bln last year.



This rise in net income reflects foreign exchange gains, sale of cross shareholdings, and a compensation for a system disruption due to unauthorized third-party access using ransomware.



This rise in revenue reflects a growth in sales especially in the overseas business and also due to the increase in the number of stores as the company opened new stores in Japan and abroad.



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