

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (7453.T), a Japanese retailer of household and consumer goods, on Friday revised up its annual guidance to reflect its strong 9-month financial results, which exceeded the earlier expectations.



For the 12-month period to August 31, the company now expects net income of JPY 67 billion, higher than the earlier outlook of JPY 62 billion. Earnings per basic share are now projected to be JPY 126.19, up from the previous guidance of JPY 116.80 per basic share.



Ryohin Keikaku now projects revenue of JPY 907 billion, compared with the prior expectation of JPY 887 billion.



For the 12-month period to August 31, 2025, the company had posted net income of JPY 50.846 billion, or JPY 95.92 per basic share, with revenue of JPY 784.629 billion.



For the 12-month period to August 31, Ryohin Keikaku still expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 32 per share, less than JPY 50 per share in the previous year.



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