METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): METAVISIO - Thomson Computing Announces the Signing of an Exclusive Strategic Partnership with AFTECH to Accelerate Its Expansion in Saudi Arabia.

Dammarie-Les-Lys, July 10, 2026, at 06:00 p.m. - METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (ISIN: FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO), the French company specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of personal computing devices (laptops, tablets and computer peripherals) as well as software solutions, today announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for Saudi Arabia with AFTECH (Abdulla Fouad Information Technology), a subsidiary of Abdulla Fouad Group. Leveraging its strong technological expertise and nationwide presence, AFTECH has also been appointed as Thomson Computing's primary reseller in the Kingdom, responsible for developing sales to government institutions and major enterprises.

The official signing ceremony took place on July 8, 2026, in Riyadh between Stéphan Français, Chairman and CEO of METAVISIO - Thomson Computing, and Mr. Faisal Abdulla Fouad Abubshait, Chairman of Abdulla Fouad Group, under the high patronage of His Excellency Patrick Maisonnave, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, alongside distinguished representatives from the French-Saudi institutional and business communities.

This agreement represents a major milestone in METAVISIO's international growth strategy and marks the Company's entry into the Middle East's fastest-growing technology market.

Saudi Arabia: A Strategic Market Driven by Vision 2030

With a population exceeding 36 million, more than 60% of whom are under the age of 30, ambitious public investment programs and a rapidly diversifying economy, Saudi Arabia has become the largest IT market in the region.

Through its Vision 2030 initiative, the Kingdom is accelerating the digital transformation of its economy. This strategy is supported by substantial investments in digital infrastructure, public administration, education, enterprise, smart cities and artificial intelligence. Digital technologies have become a cornerstone of the country's economic development, with tens of billions of dollars committed to modernizing both public and private services.

Against this backdrop, demand for high-performance, reliable and secure professional computing equipment continues to grow rapidly, creating particularly favorable conditions for METAVISIO's expansion with the support of AFTECH.

A Strategic Commitment Reinforced at the Highest Level

Following the recent meeting between Stéphan Français, Chairman and CEO of METAVISIO - Thomson Computing, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic, METAVISIO reaffirmed its long-term commitment to the Saudi market.

Inspired by the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 and the strengthening strategic partnership between France and Saudi Arabia, the Company has identified Saudi Arabia as a priority market for its international expansion.

Beyond commercial development, METAVISIO is committed to investing in local content, technology transfer, skills development, and industrial collaboration, with the long-term objective of establishing Saudi Arabia as the regional hub for the Thomson Computing brand and a strategic manufacturing and innovation center for French technology serving the Middle East and beyond.

A Ceremony Celebrating French-Saudi Cooperation

The signing ceremony was held under the high patronage of His Excellency Patrick Maisonnave, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, highlighting the strength of the longstanding economic and diplomatic relationship between France and Saudi Arabia.

The event also brought together numerous French and Saudi representatives from both institutional and business communities, including Mr. Hussein Fares CEO and President of Abdulla Fouad Group, Mr. Rachid Boulaouine Head of Business France in KSA, Mr. Jean-Philippe Bonnet KSA Head of French Overseas Trade Advisors, major French and Saudi companies representative as well as delegates from Saudi universities and government institutions.

AFTECH: A Leading Technology Partner

AFTECH (Abdulla Fouad Information Technology) is an Information Technology company within Abdulla Fouad Group (AFG), one of Saudi Arabia's leading privately owned conglomerates.

Founded more than 75 years ago in Ras Tanura as a service company, the Group has steadily diversified its activities to become one of the Kingdom's leading industrial and commercial service providers.

AFG is particularly recognized for its expertise in strategic sectors including energy, healthcare and information technology. Operating throughout Saudi Arabia, the Group supports major corporations, government entities and public institutions through an extensive commercial network, strong technical capabilities and deep knowledge of the country's digital transformation priorities.

Through AFTECH, the Group develops and distributes leading technology solutions for professional markets. Under this agreement, AFTECH becomes METAVISIO's exclusive distributor in Saudi Arabia while also serving as the Company's primary reseller, with the objective of accelerating the deployment of Thomson Computing products across both the public and private sectors.

Initial Focus on the B2B Market

Initially, both partners will focus their efforts on the professional market, with particular emphasis on the PULSE and ZETTABOOK premium product ranges, designed for businesses, government agencies, educational institutions and large organizations.

Fully aligned with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 objectives, this strategy aims to address the growing demand for high-performance, secure and cost-effective computing solutions required to support the Kingdom's ongoing digital modernization initiatives.

Stéphan Français, Chairman and CEO of METAVISIO - Thomson Computing

We are proud to establish this exclusive partnership with AFTECH and introduce the Thomson Computing brand to the Saudi Arabian market. The solutions developed by METAVISIO are perfectly aligned with the needs of organizations seeking modern, high-performance, and competitively priced computing solutions. Together, we aim to support the ambitions of Vision 2030 by contributing to the digital transformation of businesses, educational institutions, and public organizations across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Samir Abdulaziz, Vice President of AFTECH

At AFTECH, we are already fully committed to supporting the ambitions of Vision 2030 by driving the digital transformation of businesses, educational institutions, and public sector organizations across the Kingdom. The addition of METAVISIO to our portfolio of strategic partners further strengthens this commitment and will enable us to accelerate our contribution to the development of a dynamic and innovative digital ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

A propos de METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing

METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (ISIN: FR00140066X4; ticker: ALTHO) is a French company specializing in the research, design and development of innovative IT hardware and software solutions marketed under the THOMSON brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a comprehensive range of products incorporating the latest technologies at competitive prices.

METAVISIO is eligible for the French PEA-PME investment scheme and holds the status of an Innovative Company (FCPI eligible).

For more information, visit: www.metavisio.eu

Press and Investor Relations: investors@metavisio.eu

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