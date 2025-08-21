Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.08.2025
WKN: A0M6K7 | ISIN: US6862751087 | Ticker-Symbol: 5A4
Frankfurt
20.08.25 | 08:05
0,520 Euro
+0,97 % +0,005
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5100,52508:20
0,5100,52508:22
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANTER RESOURCES
CANTER RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANTER RESOURCES CORP0,025-19,87 %
FORTUNA METALS LTD0,0370,00 %
METAVISIO SA0,0110,00 %
ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS INC0,520+0,97 %
RIGHT SEASON INVESTMENTS CORP1,1500,00 %
THE INDIA FUND INC13,550-0,38 %
XSPRAY PHARMA AB3,855-0,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.