Das Instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025The instrument H4W BMG507361001 JARDINE MATH. HLDG DL-,25 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2025Das Instrument Z6N CA03990E1051 ARGO CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025The instrument Z6N CA03990E1051 ARGO CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2025Das Instrument 6O1 CA13810W1023 CANTER RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2025The instrument 6O1 CA13810W1023 CANTER RESOURCES CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2025Das Instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025The instrument 6XP SE0009973563 XSPRAY PHARMA AB EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2025Das Instrument 5A4 US6862751087 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2025The instrument 5A4 US6862751087 ORION ENERGY SYSTEMS EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2025Das Instrument TG50 AU0000223505 FORTUNA METALS LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2025The instrument TG50 AU0000223505 FORTUNA METALS LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2025Das Instrument T50 CA76658Q2062 RIGHT SEASON INV.CORP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025The instrument T50 CA76658Q2062 RIGHT SEASON INV.CORP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2025Das Instrument CA9411881043 WATER WAYS TECHS INC. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025The instrument CA9411881043 WATER WAYS TECHS INC. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 21.08.2025Das Instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2025The instrument IDF US4540891037 INDIA FD INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2025Das Instrument Y2Z FR00140066X4 METAVISIO EO 0,117 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 21.08.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 22.08.2025The instrument Y2Z FR00140066X4 METAVISIO EO 0,117 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 21.08.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 22.08.2025