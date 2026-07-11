

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group has announced that the High Court of Justice has handed down its liability judgment in the long-running London diesel emissions litigation.



In a detailed ruling, which concluded years of proceedings involving thousands of pages of submissions, numerous expert reports and witness statements, and a months-long trial, the High Court rejected all claims brought against Renault.



The company stated that the decision is consistent with its position that Renault vehicles have always been designed, engineered, and manufactured in compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.



Renault Group also confirmed it will now seek recovery of its legal costs from the large institutional insurers and hedge funds that financed the claims in pursuit of financial gain.



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