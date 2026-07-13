Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2026) - Tracy Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, Calgary Public Library Foundation, along with team members and donors of the Calgary Public Library Foundation, joined Calgary TMX staff to open the market.





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Calgary Public Library Foundation is honoured to be selected as TMX Group's Team Impact 2026 charity partner. Funds raised through the TMX Stampede Reception will support LitCon, Calgary Public Library's city-wide youth literary arts festival that inspires creativity and fosters a lifelong love of reading, storytelling, and self-expression among young people.

Through the support of its donors, Calgary Public Library Foundation enables the Calgary Public Library and all of its members to dream, to transform, and to lead in access, connection, and literacy. Innovation starts at the Calgary Public Library, and donor support has the power to transform lives.

Learn more and join in the transformation of the future of libraries by visiting: https://libraryfoundation.ca/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304937

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange