

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY, RO.SW, ROG.SW) announced that it introduced the cobas HDV test for use on the cobas 5800/6800/8800 systems, a diagnostic tool for the detection and quantification of Hepatitis D Virus RNA, in countries accepting the CE mark. The company noted that the cobas HDV test is the first high-throughput, fully automated HDV assay on the market.



Matt Sause, CEO of Roche Diagnostics, said: 'With the cobas HDV test, we are providing clinicians with a reliable tool to aid in the identification of infected individuals and to monitor their response to treatment.'



At last close, Roche shares were trading at 330.70 Swiss francs, down 1.75%.



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