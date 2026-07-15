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WKN: A2AHZ7 | ISIN: US78409V1044 | Ticker-Symbol: MHL
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14.07.26 | 21:44
383,60 Euro
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PR Newswire
15.07.2026 02:48 Uhr
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LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.: LONGi Makes S&P Global Energy Premier List of Tier 1 Cleantech Companies 2026

XI'AN, China, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd., one of the world's leading Solar-plus-Storage companies, has been named to the 2nd annual list of S&P Global Energy's Tier 1 Cleantech Companies. After being recognized in the inaugural 2025 edition, LONGi once again secures its place among a select group of cleantech suppliers - one of only 15 companies worldwide to receive this distinction in the category.

S&P Global Energy draws on its unique cross-divisional capabilities to build the list upon a robust and defined 6-point criteria methodology. The assessment spans market presence and cumulative equipment shipments, annual market share, scale, global manufacturing diversification, financial performance via key financial indicators, and sustainability factors.

"What makes S&P Global Energy Tier 1 different is the breadth and depth of the data behind it. We look beyond market share, drawing on S&P Global's proprietary data on market leadership, financial performance and sustainability to provide a more complete picture of supplier strength," said Edurne Zoco, Ph.D., Head of Clean Technologies and Supply Chains, S&P Global Energy. "Our Tier 1 recognition is designed to help cleantech suppliers stand out in a crowded market while giving developers and investors a clearer way to identify companies with a proven track record and stronger foundations for long-term success."

The S&P Global Energy Tier 1 Cleantech Companies List 2026 is not a placement ranking, but a roster of qualified companies meeting S&P Global Energy's robust methodology assessment and listed in alphabetical order by category. The companies considered are drawn from the top 30 in each of the five technology categories - Solar PV Modules, Solar PV Inverters, Energy Storage Systems, Energy Storage Battery Cells, and Wind Turbines - based on the largest shipments or installations globally in the previous year.

For LONGi, inclusion in this list for the 2nd consecutive year reinforces the company's competitive standing and brand credibility with authoritative third-party validation. It signals trust and reliability to partners across global clean energy project financing, large-scale power station tenders, and supply chain due diligence.

The recognition is also the first supplier classification in the cleantech industry to embed sustainability as a key criterion. The list will be updated annually, and therefore, reflect any changes that can occur year to year, depending on how the suppliers in each sector evolve in relation to each of the indicators in the assessment. LONGi's repeated Tier 1 recognition rests on a long-standing commitment to product reliability, supply chain transparency and traceability, and the deep integration of corporate social responsibility into its operations.

As clean energy becomes an increasingly critical foundation of global infrastructure, LONGi will continue to move forward with stability, reliability and innovation - working alongside partners to deliver a steady stream of green energy and long-term value to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3005914/LON_Gi_Banner.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1606520/LONGi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-makes-sp-global-energy-premier-list-of-tier-1-cleantech-companies-2026-302825765.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.