

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - ASML Holding NV (ASML) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR2.917 billion, or EUR7.58 per share. This compares with EUR2.290 billion, or EUR5.90 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to EUR9.326 billion from EUR7.691 billion last year.



ASML Holding NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR2.917 Bln. vs. EUR2.290 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR7.58 vs. EUR5.90 last year. -Revenue: EUR9.326 Bln vs. EUR7.691 Bln last year.



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