

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.534 billion, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $5.537 billion, or $2.29 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson & Johnson reported adjusted earnings of $7.081 billion or $2.90 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $25.310 billion from $23.743 billion last year.



Johnson & Johnson earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.534 Bln. vs. $5.537 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $25.310 Bln vs. $23.743 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.60 To $ 11.75 Full year revenue guidance: $ 100.8 B To $ 101.4 B



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