Strategic Market Research LLP: NASH Treatment Market Accelerates as Rezdiffra and Wegovy Establish Fibrosis-Defined Drug Pathways, Says Strategic Market Research

Global NASH Treatment Market to grow from USD 8.75 billion in 2025 to USD 46.87 billion by 2032 as first drug approvals, GLP-1 competition, fibrosis testing, and payer-defined patient eligibility reshape MASH care

SAMBALPUR, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market is entering its first sustained commercial expansion phase as approved therapies create defined prescription pathways for patients with moderate-to-advanced liver fibrosis.

According to Strategic Market Research, the Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Treatment Market was valued at USD 8.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.87 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 27.1% from 2026 to 2032.

The market is increasingly described using the term metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. However, NASH remains widely used in physician searches, earlier clinical studies, drug-development programs, payer policies, and patient records.

Commercial growth now depends less on overall fatty liver prevalence and more on identifying patients with noncirrhotic MASH or NASH and F2-F3 fibrosis, confirming treatment eligibility, obtaining payer approval, and referring them to hepatology care.

Fibrosis-Confirmed Patients Define the Commercial Treatment Pool

The broad metabolic-associated steatotic liver disease population creates a large screening opportunity, but only a portion of these patients currently qualify for approved pharmacological treatment.

Approximately 1.3 billion people worldwide were living with MASLD in 2023, with the population projected to approach 1.8 billion by 2050. The commercial treatment pool is substantially narrower because current approvals are focused on patients with noncirrhotic MASH or NASH and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has estimated that approximately 6 million to 8 million Americans have NASH with moderate-to-advanced liver scarring. A separate U.S. disease model projected the number of adults with MASH to rise from 14.9 million in 2020 to 18.4 million by 2030 and 23.2 million by 2050.

Fibrosis stage now determines which patients move from lifestyle management and metabolic-risk monitoring into prescription treatment. Healthcare systems capable of identifying F2-F3 disease through blood-based risk assessment, elastography, imaging, and specialist referral will convert a greater share of underlying prevalence into treated patients.

Rezdiffra Created the First Dedicated Liver-Directed NASH Franchise

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals established the first dedicated U.S. prescription pathway for NASH when the FDA approved Rezdiffra in March 2024 for adults with noncirrhotic disease and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis.

Rezdiffra's once-daily oral dosing gives the therapy a practical position in long-term liver care. Its commercial performance, however, depends on more than clinical differentiation. Physicians must confirm fibrosis, payers must accept the supporting documentation, and healthcare providers must establish reliable referral pathways between primary care, endocrinology, gastroenterology, and hepatology.

The therapy's pivotal MAESTRO-NASH study reported NASH resolution without worsening fibrosis in 25.9% of patients receiving the 80 mg dose and 29.9% receiving the 100 mg dose, compared with 9.7% in the placebo group. At least one-stage fibrosis improvement without worsening steatohepatitis was reported in 24.2% and 25.9% of treated patients, compared with 14.2% receiving placebo.

Madrigal's first-mover position gives it an early advantage in specialist awareness and treatment-pathway development. Sustained growth will depend on payer coverage, physician education, noninvasive staging capacity, patient persistence, and the company's ability to defend a liver-directed franchise against therapies already established in metabolic care.

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Wegovy Extends MASH Treatment Into Obesity and Diabetes Care

The FDA's August 2025 approval of Wegovy for adults with MASH and moderate-to-advanced fibrosis changed the competitive structure of the market.

Novo Nordisk entered liver treatment with semaglutide already established across obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cardiometabolic care. The company can therefore reach potential MASH patients through endocrinologists, obesity specialists, diabetes clinics, primary-care networks, and cardiovascular-risk programs rather than relying entirely on hepatology-led patient identification.

Phase 3 ESSENCE data reported MASH resolution without worsening fibrosis in 62.9% of patients receiving semaglutide 2.4 mg, compared with 34.3% receiving placebo. Fibrosis improvement without worsening MASH occurred in 36.8% of semaglutide-treated patients and 22.4% of the placebo group.

Cross-trial comparisons between Rezdiffra and semaglutide are not appropriate because the studies used different designs, patient populations, treatment durations, and therapeutic mechanisms.

Rezdiffra targets liver fibrosis directly, whereas Wegovy combines liver benefits with weight reduction, glycemic control, and broader cardiometabolic management.

Treatment sequencing and combination use could become commercially important. Patients with obesity or diabetes may receive incretin therapy to address metabolic risk, while liver-directed agents may retain an important role for patients requiring fibrosis-focused treatment, those without obesity, or those unable to tolerate GLP-1 therapy.

Diagnostic Capacity Becomes Part of the NASH Treatment Economy

Low diagnosis rates remain one of the main barriers to pharmaceutical revenue. Published models frequently place NASH diagnosis rates near 10%, with estimates ranging from approximately 3.3% to 14.3%.

Many high-risk patients remain in primary care, diabetes clinics, obesity programs, and cardiology practices without a confirmed fibrosis stage. Approved labels require providers to identify patients with clinically meaningful F2-F3 fibrosis while avoiding broad treatment of low-risk steatosis.

FIB-4 screening, vibration-controlled transient elastography, liver-stiffness measurement, blood-based fibrosis markers, and specialist referral are therefore becoming part of the treatment value chain.

The FDA's consideration of liver-stiffness measurement as a potential surrogate endpoint in MASH trials may also reduce long-term dependence on repeat biopsy. Wider acceptance of noninvasive endpoints could lower trial costs, improve enrollment, support treatment monitoring, and accelerate the development of additional therapies.

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Late-Stage Pipeline Could Create a Multi-Mechanism Treatment Market

The availability of approved therapies has not reduced investment in NASH drug development. Competition is expanding across incretin therapies, FGF21 analogues, PPAR agonists, thyroid hormone receptor-beta agonists, glucagon-based combinations, and potential combination regimens.

Eli Lilly's tirzepatide represents one of the most closely watched potential entrants because it is already commercially established in diabetes and obesity. In the Phase 2 SYNERGY-NASH study, MASH resolution without worsening fibrosis occurred in 44%, 56%, and 62% of patients receiving tirzepatide doses of 5 mg, 10 mg, and 15 mg, respectively, compared with 10% receiving placebo.

Akero Therapeutics is advancing efruxifermin through Phase 3 studies for noncirrhotic MASH and compensated cirrhosis. 89bio is evaluating pegozafermin in Phase 3 programs covering F2-F3 disease and compensated cirrhosis.

Inventiva's lanifibranor and Boehringer Ingelheim's survodutide are also progressing through late-stage development. These programs are competing on fibrosis response, MASH resolution, weight change, lipid effects, dosing burden, tolerability, and the ability to reduce longer-term liver complications.

The category could develop into a segmented treatment ladder rather than a winner-takes-all market. Liver-directed oral therapies, injectable metabolic drugs, FGF21 analogues, and combination regimens may serve different patient profiles and disease stages.

North America Leads as U.S. Approvals and Payer Rules Control Early Revenue

North America holds the largest share of the NASH Treatment Market, supported by the first major drug approvals, a large fibrosis-defined patient population, established specialty-pharmacy infrastructure, and broader access to noninvasive liver testing.

The United States remains the highest-value commercial market because Rezdiffra and Wegovy provide two approved treatment pathways for F2-F3 disease. High obesity and diabetes prevalence also gives manufacturers access to a large population already moving through metabolic-care networks.

Payers will heavily influence prescription volumes through prior authorization, fibrosis-stage documentation, specialist requirements, treatment-history reviews, and rules covering lifestyle intervention. Manufacturers that help providers establish payer-compatible diagnostic and referral workflows are likely to achieve stronger patient conversion.

Europe and Asia Move Forward Through Different Access Models

Europe is gaining regulatory momentum, although country-level reimbursement and health-technology assessment decisions will determine how quickly approvals translate into prescription volume.

Initial adoption is expected to concentrate in specialist liver centers with elastography capacity, established metabolic-disease programs, and formal pathways connecting obesity or diabetes care with hepatology. Pricing negotiations and national reimbursement decisions will create substantial variation between European markets.

Japan's approval of semaglutide for MASH represents an important Asia-Pacific regulatory milestone. The country's aging population, diabetes burden, and diagnostic infrastructure create a favorable environment for metabolic-liver treatment.

India follows a different commercial model. Saroglitazar has been available for NASH, while Zydus Lifesciences has expanded its reach through agreements with companies including Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Lupin. Affordability, locally manufactured therapies, diabetes-linked screening, and gradual adoption of global fibrosis-staging standards will shape the Indian market.

Strategic Outlook: Patient Identification Will Decide Market Leadership

The NASH Treatment Market is becoming a fibrosis-confirmed prescription category rather than a broad fatty-liver market. Rezdiffra established the first dedicated liver-directed pathway. Wegovy connected MASH treatment with the much larger obesity and diabetes care infrastructure. Late-stage programs from Eli Lilly, Akero Therapeutics, 89bio, Inventiva, and Boehringer Ingelheim could create additional treatment routes across fibrosis, metabolic risk, and cirrhosis-adjacent disease.

Competitive leadership will depend on more than positive clinical endpoints. Drug manufacturers must help healthcare providers identify high-risk patients, confirm fibrosis, document payer eligibility, coordinate specialist referrals, initiate treatment, and monitor long-term response.

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