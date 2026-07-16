The first half 2026 reported revenue is the first without the negative impact of early access rebates

Reported revenue does not include royalties to be received from commercial partners on Sibnayal sales

In the French market alone, Sibnayal sales grew by 41% in volume

Reimbursement of Likozam has high impact on its sales growth

Regulatory News:

Advicenne S.A. ("Advicenne" or the "Company") (Euronext Growth Paris FR0013296746 ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and marketing of innovative treatments for people suffering from rare kidney diseases, today announces its net revenue for the first half of 2026, more than doubled to €2.7 million, the first one reported without the significant negative impact of the early access clawbacks. The reported revenue does not include royalties to be received from its commercial partners on Sibnayal's sales.

The very significant increase in activity over the past half-year is explained by the pricing agreements for both Sibnayal and Likozam reached during the period. These agreements put an end to the early access rebates (clawback) which, as a reminder, amounted to €1.6 million in the first half of 2025.

Net revenue* (m€) H1 2026 H1 2025 Growth Sibnayal 1,19 0,49 >100% Neurology Of which Likozam Of which Levidcen 1,51 1,15 0,36 0,53 0,20 0,33 >100% >100% +7% Total 2,70 1,03 170% Early access rebates 0 1,60

* :including early access rebate impact

Since Sibnayal and Likozam gained reimbursement in France, sales of both products are accelerating, growing by 41% and 13% respectively in volume, reflecting the enlarged and easier access to treatments.

Lastly, estimated in-market Sibnayal sales across all markets where it is marketed totaled €6.6 million in the first half of 2026, up 27% compared with the first half of 2025, reflecting the steady increase in the number of patients treated. The royalties associated with these sales will be received by Advicenne during the third quarter of 2026.

m€ H1 2026 H1 2025 Growth In market Sibnayal sales1 6.6 5.2 +27%

As of the date of this press release, the Company has a cash runway through the second quarter of 2027, thanks to the bond financing announced on June 22, as part of the safeguard proceedings ("Procédure de sauvegarde").

ABOUT ADVICENNE

Advicenne (Euronext Growth Paris ALDVI FR0013296746) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product Sibnayal (ADV7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU, GB, KSA and UAE, and has been filed for a US NDA. ADV7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne, listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017, has now been listed on Euronext Growth Paris since its transfer on March 30, 2022.

For additional information, see: https://advicenne.com/

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2025 Universal Registration Document filed with the French financial market authority on April 24, 2026 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or currently not considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial 6/6 conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

1 In-market sales from Avanzanite, Exceed Orphan, SPA and Taïba Rare in following markets Germany, Nordics, Austria, CEE, Greece, Spain and GCC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260716359095/en/

Contacts:

Advicenne

Didier Laurens, Chairman and CEO

+33 (0) 1 87 44 40 17

Email: investors@advicenne.com



Maarc Media relations

Bruno Arabian

+33 (0)6 87 88 47 26

Email: bruno.arabian@maarc.fr