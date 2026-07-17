Identifies Clearly Defined Magnetic High Within the 'Sisson West Tungsten Project' Directly Bordering the Sisson Tungsten Deposit in New Brunswick.

A drill Program is being formulated immediately after compiling this data.

Tight share structure: With just over 35 million shares outstanding, management sees meaningful leverage to any exploration success and anticipates an active remainder of 2026 across multiple projects.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2026) - Makenita Resources Inc. (KENY: CSE) (WKN: A40X6P) (OTCID: KENYF) ("Makenita") is pleased to announce the airborne data and regional historical data have been complied and evaluated. This project is directly adjacent to the Sisson Tungsten mine in New Brunswick. On November 13, 2025, the Sisson tungsten mine was selected by the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, as one of the first nation-building projects.1 The 2026 Nu Sense detailed airborne magnetic survey (50m nominal flight height, 100m line spacing) over the Makenita property, combined with the historic Florenceville regional aeromagnetic dataset2, has identified a local magnetic high directly on Makenita ground. This is interpreted from magnetic lineaments and a 3D Magnetic Vector Inversion (MVI) magnetic inversion as a possible new, secondary intrusion at depth on the west flank of the large central Devonian Howard Peak Granodiorite. This is a similar environment to the Sisson W-Mo deposit which is just to the NE along the main SW-NE structural trend on the East side of the Howard Peak Granodiorite. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Figure 1 - MVI modelling (Magnetization > 0.005 units. Orange) shows the anomaly from the new, detailed aeromagnetic survey sitting on the west side of the batholith margin, giving a discrete, drill-ready target rather than a diffuse regional signature.

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https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11165/305489_keny-fig1.jpg

Structurally, large SW-NE trending features mapped from the Mag 1VD (First Vertical Derivative) magnetic data appear to cut across the batholith and extend from the Sisson area onto Makenita property. These are interpreted as potentially controlling structures similar to the structural setting associated with vein-hosted mineralization at Sisson. This strengthens the case that Makenita's ground sits along a favorable structural trend rather than being geologically isolated from it.

On the geochemical side, regional Tungsten-in-till data (Figure 2) shows an anomaly south and southwest of the Sisson deposit that, based on ice-flow direction and dispersal patterns, may be sourced from the west side of the felsic intrusive - i.e., from Makenita ground rather than from Sisson itself.





Figure 2 - New Brunswick Tungsten (W) in till values with Property Boundaries

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Jason Gigliotti, President of Makenita Resources, commented: "This is very significant news for Makenita. We now have what appears to be a clearly defined drill target with similar characteristics to the Sisson Tungsten Deposit next door. We are immediately formulating plans to conduct a drill plan to test this target. When you couple this major news with our recent expansion of the 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp, clearly these are very exciting times for Makenita management and shareholders, especially since there is still a very low share count outstanding."

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Alan King, PGeo, arm's length to the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The data gathered via the government sites have been relied upon as accurate but have not been independently verified by the QP in reference to figure 2.

The updated and correct acreage for the Serpentinization Project should be 102,110

About Makenita Resources Inc.

Makenita currently has several projects located in Canada, including the 102,110-contiguous-acre 'Serpentinization Iron-Magnetite Project' in Saskatchewan bordering Max Power Mining Corp. Makenita also has the 9,845-contiguous-acre 'Sisson West Tungsten Project', prospective for Tungsten in New Brunswick directly bordering Northcliff Resources Ltd.'s (NCF) Sisson Tungsten Mine, as well as the ~9,000-acre 'NTX Rare Earth Project' in Quebec prospective for rare earths. Lastly, Makenita has the 5,542-acre 'Hector Project' in the vicinity of Cobalt, Ontario, which is prospective for cobalt, silver and diamonds. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Makenita may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2025/11/13/prime-minister-carney-announces-second-tranche-nation-building-projects https://gis-erd-der.gnb.ca/server/rest/services/Geophysics_Aeromagnetic_Individual_Surveys/Florenceville_BigT_TMI_diff/ImageServer Figure 2. Reference https://hub.arcgis.com/datasets/c4f0d9cafad543f78d8731e56a6cc63f_0/explore?location=46.333262%2C-66.372522%2C7&showTable=true.

Makenita Resources Inc.

"Jason Gigliotti"

Jason Gigliotti

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Makenita. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Makenita disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.