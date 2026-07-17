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WKN: A1C2W3 | ISIN: CNE100000Q35 | Ticker-Symbol: 02G
Tradegate
17.07.26 | 08:00
0,242 Euro
-1,34 % -0,003
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2360,24210:52
0,2320,24410:53
PR Newswire
17.07.2026 10:18 Uhr
169 Leser
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GAC International Reaches 30 Million Fastest, Cementing Its "First Growth Curve"

The numbers behind this curve speak for themselves. In the first half of the year, GAC exported 121,000 vehicles, up 132% year-on-year, with more than 660 vehicles shipped overseas every single day. Even more notable, overseas sales have nearly tripled in two years, climbing from 45,000 units in 2023 to over 130,000 in 2025 - a growth rate far outpacing the industry. Benchmark achievements such as topping Hong Kong's electric passenger vehicle sales chart and leading Bolivia's Chinese-brand passenger vehicle rankings confirm that this growth isn't simply a matter of shipping more cars - it's a breakthrough built on quality.

Behind this growth lies GAC's commitment to stability. Rather than chasing short-term volume, GAC's expansion is rooted in a systematic global strategy. Under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, GAC has built 4 R&D centers, 7 overseas plants, and 9 parts warehouses worldwide, with over 746 sales outlets across 110 countries and regions - achieving full localization from R&D to after-sales service. This early investment now fuels faster, more sustainable growth, creating a cycle where stability drives speed.

Long-term commitment and genuine customer trust form the foundation of this cycle. GAC's 30 millionth customer comes from overseas, and word-of-mouth from existing owners continues to win new customers - trust no price war could buy. Chairman Feng Xingya stated GAC will establish 1,000 overseas sales and service outlets within the year, bringing "GAC Intelligent Manufacturing" to the world stage.

Standing at the 30 million milestone, GAC has set a clear roadmap for its global expansion: reaching annual overseas sales of one million vehicles by 2030, across 120 countries and regions. Powered by the momentum built through systematic planning and long-term commitment, this first growth curve continues to fuel GAC's journey toward becoming a world-class enterprise.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-international-reaches-30-million-fastest-cementing-its-first-growth-curve-302828408.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

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