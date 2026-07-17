HSBC Continental Europe: Post Stabilisation Notice

PARIS, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sirius Real Estate Ltd.

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.





Issuer: Sirius Real Estate Ltd.

Guarantor (if any): n/a

Aggregate nominal amount: Tap Amount: EUR 35,100,000 / EUR 150,000,000 Description: Tap of 1.75% 24 Nov 2028 / Tap of 4% 22 Jan 2032 Offer price: 95.905% / 97.849%

Stabilising Manager: HSBC Continental Europe, Barclays, BNP Paribas





This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction