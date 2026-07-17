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WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
17.07.26 | 08:05
8,550 Euro
+1,18 % +0,100
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,6009,10019:13
Dow Jones News
17.07.2026 19:03 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
17-Jul-2026 / 17:32 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 22 June 2026 (the "Programme") between 13 July 2026 - 17 
July 2026. 

Date     Aggregate number of shares Highest price paid per  Lowest price paid per   Average price paid per 
       purchased          share (GBp)        share (GBp)        share (GBp) 
 
 
13/07/2026  4,838            720.00          720.00          720.0000 
 
14/07/2026  14,000           722.00          722.00          722.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 33,946,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 2,929,391 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,017,295. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the individual purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

17 July 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES 

Number of   Transaction price, 
Date      shares     pence         Time of transaction   Transaction reference number  Venue 
        purchased   (per share) 
 
 
13/07/2026   4838      720.00         15:35:29        00081750750TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   6614      722.00         16:27:05        00081775764TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   2500      722.00         16:27:05        00081775763TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   566      722.00         16:27:22        00081775771TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   2569      722.00         16:27:22        00081775770TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   386      722.00         16:27:22        00081775769TRLO0        XLON 
 
14/07/2026   1365      722.00         16:27:22        00081775772TRLO0        XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 436665 
EQS News ID:  2367834 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2367834&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2026 12:32 ET (16:32 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
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