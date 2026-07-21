

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co.(BA) said on Tuesday that MSC Air Cargo has ordered five 777-8 twin-engine freighters.



Boeing said it has received more than 80 orders for the 777-8 Freighter and MSC Air Cargo is the third Europe-based air cargo operator to order the airplane.



'MSC Air Cargo is investing in its future with this order for large widebody freighter aircraft that will further enhance the capability and reach of its global air network', said Brad McMullen, Boeing senior vice president of Commercial Sales and Marketing.



Boeing said the 777-8 Freighter, part of its 777X family, offers the highest payload and lowest fuel use per tonne of any large freighter. Widebody freighters carry about 75% of global air cargo capacity, it added.



In pre market activity on NYSE, shares of Boeing were up 0.68 percent, changing hands at $210.90, after closing Monday's regular session 2.13 percent lower.



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