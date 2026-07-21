

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSY.PK, EADSF.PK, AIR.MC, AIR.MI, AIR.PA, AIR.DE) has received an order for four Airbus A320neo Family aircraft from Shohin Airlines, a private airline company in Tajikistan. The deal includes two A320neo and two A321neo aircraft.



The A320neo aircraft features 176 seats, and the A321neo features 196 seats in a dual-class layout. These new aircraft will support the airline to launch services to regional and global markets.



Registered in 2025, the airline intends to expand a wide route network and build a strong brand. Airbus has received 20,000 orders globally for the A320 Family.



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