Kambi Group Plc: Kambi Group plc Q2 2026 Report

While there remains work to do, the first half of 2026 has demonstrated we have now turned a corner and returned to growth. This improved performance is driven by the development of our market-leading product, commercial progress and the ongoing transition to an AI-first organisation. As we increase our estimated 2026 adjusted EBITA (acq), our focus now is on sustaining this momentum and translating it into long-term value for our partners and shareholders - Werner Becher, CEO of Kambi Group

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Financial highlights

Revenue in the second quarter of 2026 totalled €45.9m (40.5m), an increase of 13.5%. For the first half of 2026 revenues were €89.4m (81.9m), an increase of 9.1%

Adjusted EBITA (acq) in the quarter was €7.6m (3.7m[1]), an increase of 102%, at a margin of 16.5% (9.3%). Adjusted EBITA (acq) for the first half of the year increased by 83% to €13.3m (7.2m), at a margin of 14.8% (8.8%)

Operating expenses in the quarter were €31.5m (31.7m), a decrease of 0.6%. For the first half of the year operating expenses were €63.4m (64.3m), a decrease of 1.4%

Operating profit in the quarter was €5.8m (1.6m), at a margin of 12.7% (4.0%). For the first half of the year operating profit was €10.1m (2.4m), at a margin of 11.2% (2.9%)

Cash flow (excluding working capital, M&A and financing activities) amounted to €1.5m (1.3m) in the quarter and €8.8m (9.0m) for the first half of 2026

Earnings per share for the quarter were €0.128 (0.009) and €0.213 (0.036) for the first half of 2026

Full year estimated adjusted EBITA (acq) increased to €23 - 27m from €20 - 25m

Key operational highlights

Strong FIFA World Cup performance, processing more than €1 billion in Turnkey Sportsbook turnover and recording an operator trading margin of 18% across the full tournament

Selected by Atlantic Lottery Corporation and British Columbia Lottery Corporation as the sportsbook provider for a new multi-province Canadian sportsbook

Partnered with Pure Casino Entertainment in the Canadian province of Alberta ahead of the regulated market opening on 13 July

Signed multi-year Odds Feed+ partnership with RETABET Group and expanded our partnership with 4 Bears Casino & Lodge to include our player account management platform

CEO comment

"Q2 marked another strong period of progress for Kambi, both in terms of financial delivery and in demonstrating the ongoing momentum we are building as a business. We delivered a positive financial performance during the quarter, with strong revenue growth to €45.9m and double the adjusted EBITA (acq) to €7.6m, despite credits related to operational issues in April. This growth was supported by a record quarterly operator trading margin of 14.0%, continued commercial momentum and disciplined cost control through our ongoing efficiency programme. Our Q2 performance, following on from a good Q1, puts us in a strong position for the rest of year; today we have increased our full-year outlook with an expected adjusted EBITA (acq) of €23 - 27m for 2026.

The quarter was shaped by the FIFA World Cup, where Kambi delivered a leading product throughout the tournament, with 78 matches taking place in Q2. While some of the kick-off times were less favourable for many European sportsbooks, Kambi's broad Americas partner base helped to support turnover, highlighting again the value of our global network. Our partners in the Americas generated 57% of global network turnover, compared to 38% of the turnover of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This was Kambi's first FIFA World Cup to be fully traded by AI, representing an important milestone in the evolution of our cutting-edge sportsbook technology. Our performance was also validated externally, with third-party benchmarking from Bettormetrics showing Kambi as a leader across live betting KPIs, including high market availability. This translated into a smoother and more engaging experience for end users, while we also delivered greater combinability through an enhanced Bet Builder, particularly across player props markets. Even though this year's FIFA World Cup provided more teams, more games and more betting opportunities, Kambi's automated systems enabled us to deliver a market-leading product at greater efficiency than in 2022.

Commercially, we continue to execute on our long-term plan and diversify our partner network. We expanded our reach in the Americas through a new partnership and launch with Canadian Bank Note Company, as well as a new agreement in Alberta with Pure Casino Entertainment. These developments build on the landmark agreement announced in our last quarterly report to power a multi-province Canadian sportsbook solution for Atlantic Lottery Corporation and British Columbia Lottery Corporation. We also extended our Turnkey Sportsbook partnerships with BetWarrior and Desert Diamond Casinos, further strengthening relationships with existing partners.

While there remains work to do, the first half of 2026 has demonstrated we have now turned a corner and returned to growth. This improved performance is driven by the development of our market-leading product, commercial progress and the ongoing transition to an AI-first organisation. As we increase our estimated 2026 adjusted EBITA (acq), our focus now is on sustaining this momentum and translating it into long-term value for our partners and shareholders."

Invitation to presentation of the report

Kambi invites analysts, investors, and media to a presentation of the report at 10.00 CEST Wednesday 22 July 2026. The presentation will be held in English by Kambi's CEO Werner Becher and CFO David Kenyon and can be accessed using the links below. After the presentation there will be the opportunity to ask questions.

Webcast:

If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/doxc8x5e

Teleconference:

If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI46da7b0b1386486aa852a2f374e22b0e

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof

SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability

Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com

Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

About Kambi

Kambi is a leading provider of cutting-edge sports betting services to licensed B2C gaming companies, operating one of the world's most powerful sports betting networks and delivering high-performance solutions through its Turnkey Sportsbook and Odds Feed+ products. Focused on regulated markets, Kambi harnesses the vast data its network generates to drive its proprietary AI-powered pricing, trading and technology capabilities, giving partners a proven competitive edge while empowering operators with the flexibility to create differentiated, compliant and revenue-driving sportsbook offerings. Kambi's global network of more than 70 partners includes Bally's Corporation, BetPlay, Hard Rock Digital, LiveScore Group, Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation and Rush Street Interactive, supporting their success across some of the world's most competitive regulated markets.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

This information is information that Kambi Group plc is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-22 07:45 CEST.